$52,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 1500
2022 RAM 1500
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$52,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
59,393KM
VIN 1C6SRFLM7NN443182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW1285
- Mileage 59,393 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
GPS Navigation
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Universal Garage Door Opener
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Remote Start System
Mini Overhead Console
Day/night rearview mirror
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Rear 60/40 Folding Seat
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Front seatback map pockets
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Rear underseat compartment storage
Front heated seats
4-way front headrests
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Google Android Auto
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
12" Touchscreen
Off-Road Info Pages
Connectivity - US/Canada
Hands-Free Phone Communication
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Four-Wheel Drive
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
2 Front Tow Hooks
Engine Oil Cooler
Independent Front Suspension
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Parking Brake
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
250 Amp Alternator
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Brand Name Shock Absorbers
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
HD Radio
Active noise cancellation
GPS Antenna Input
Apple CarPlay Capable
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Exterior
LED Brake Lights
Trailer Sway Control
Body-colour door handles
Black grille
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear wheelhouse liners
Black fender flares
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
USB Mobile Projection
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
Safety
6 AIRBAGS
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Power Options
Power door mirrors
Convenience
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console
Suspension
Rigid axle rear suspension
Additional Features
3
Automatic
For More Info
Call 888-539-7474
4 Doors
voltmeter
Oil Pressure Gauge
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
Fixed Audio Antenna
Remote proximity keyless entry
8-Speed Automatic
Rear bumper step
Black side window trim
Overdrive Transmission
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Electronic transfer case shift
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
YES
Cold Weather Group
Granite Crystal Metallic
Metal-Look Console Insert
Aluminum And Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Capless fuel filler
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
Red/Black
Ecodiesel Badge
800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery
4-wheel disk brakes
Engine hour metre
Laminated side window glass
Cushion Tilt
Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group
9 Alpine Speakers with Subwoofer
Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert
115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet
Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case
Passenger visor mirror
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
Quick Order Package 28W Rebel
push-button
3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel Engine
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors
EXTERIOR MIRRORS WITH TURN SIGNALS
REAR DOME LAMP WITH ON/OFF SWITCH
EXTERIOR MIRRORS WITH COURTESY LAMPS
MEDIA HUB WITH 2 USB CHARGING PORTS
MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover
SECONDARY ACTIVE GRILLE SHUTTERS
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
Cloth/Vinyl Bucket Seats
Delete Underseat Storage Compartment
265 KGS (7
external memory control
A/C with dual-zone automatic temperature control
Transmission Fluid Temperature Gauge
2 12v power outlets
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Deluxe sound insulation
Oil temperature gauge
Selectable mode transmission
Easy lower tailgate
SiriusXM with 360L on-demand content
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Electronic stability control system with anti-roll
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Predictive brake assist system
Galvanized steel/aluminum body panels with side impact beams
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Height and tilt adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Illuminated front beverage holders
Split-bench rear seat
60-40 folding rear seats
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Voice activated audio controls
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Transmission fluid temp warning
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Driver and passenger one-touch down windows
Driver and passenger one-touch up windows
36 month/60
60 month/100
60 month/160
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Front seat armrest storage
Black door mirrors
Driver seat power reclining
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Front ventilated disk brakes
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Rear mounted camera
Off-road ride suspension
4 underbody skid plates
Rubber front and rear floor mats
Analog instrumentation display
Crank-down spare tire
Tire pressure fill assist
Driver and passenger convex spotter mirrors
Auto locking hub control
Stainless steel quasi-dual exhaust with black tailpipe finisher
Standard style pickup box
LT275/70R18E OWL AT Tires
Uconnect 5WW Navigation with 12.0" Display Radio
Connected Travel and Traffic Services
Pickup bed-rail protectors
Cab mounted cargo light
Power rear windshield
Class IV tow rating
Fold-up rear seat cushion
18 x 8-inch front and rear black aluminum wheels
LT275/70RR18 AT OWL front and rear tires
200 Lbs) GVWR
Park-Sense Front/rear Park Assist with Stop
18" X 8" Painted Mid-Gloss Black Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Go Kia West
2023 Kia EV6 15,710 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
2025 Kia NIRO 21,436 KM $32,499 + tax & lic
2024 Kia Seltos 66,001 KM $22,199 + tax & lic
Email Go Kia West
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Kia West
Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
Call Dealer
604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$52,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2022 RAM 1500