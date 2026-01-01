Menu
Account
Sign In
If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2021 Tesla Model Y

63,229 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model Y

Watch This Vehicle
14111587

2021 Tesla Model Y

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 14111587
  2. 14111587
  3. 14111587
  4. 14111587
  5. 14111587
  6. 14111587
  7. 14111587
  8. 14111587
  9. 14111587
  10. 14111587
  11. 14111587
  12. 14111587
  13. 14111587
  14. 14111587
  15. 14111587
  16. 14111587
  17. 14111587
  18. 14111587
  19. 14111587
  20. 14111587
  21. 14111587
  22. 14111587
  23. 14111587
  24. 14111587
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
63,229KM
VIN 5YJYGDEE4MF258569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,229 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Ambient Lighting
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full service internet access
Front Facing Rear Seat
Leatherette Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
TBD Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
15 Speakers

Exterior

LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Trailer Sway Control
Black grille
Black door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Black fender flares
Active grille shutters
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs

Safety

Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
Rear door bins
Premium audio system
radio data system (RDS)
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
000 km
350
Black side window trim
Amplifier
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
8 Airbags
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Metal-Look Console Insert
Power Telescopic Steering Wheel
Auto-dimming Driver Side Mirror
Auto-dimming Passenger Side Mirror
Auto-Leveling Headlights
4-wheel disk brakes
Laminated side window glass
Heat Pump
Cushion Tilt
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROLWITH STOP AND GO
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Real-Time Traffic
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Power folding door mirrors
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
Premium Seat Trim
5 Seat Interior
1-Speed Automatic Transmission
external memory control
405 kgs (5
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Mobile app access
Over the air updates
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Internet radio capability
Driver selectable steering effort
External acoustic pedestrian alert
Driver selectable regen levels
Traction battery level gauge
Perimeter approach lighting
Vehicle tracker
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
Front and rear ventilated disk brakes
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Galvanized steel/aluminum body panels with side impact beams
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver and passenger side knee airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Driver seat with 4-way power lumbar
Front passenger seat with 8-way directional controls
2 rear seat head restraints
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Leatherette rear seat upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice-activated climate control
Voice activated audio controls
Primary monitor touchscreen
Power cargo area access release
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
ECO feedback display gauge
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
Front seat centre armrest
Driver seat power reclining
Passenger seat power reclining
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
1 total number of 1st row displays
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Window grid audio antenna
Smart device app link
Electric power/regeneration gauge
Leatherette front seat upholstery
Automatic curve slowdown
Front wireless smart device charging
Traffic sign recognition with automatic speed limit assist
Power driver and passenger door mirrors with tilt down in reverse
Memory settings include: door mirrors and steering wheel
Internal storage capability
Keyfob window control
Forward collision mitigation with pedestrian impact prevention
Power tilting steering wheel
Front and rear one-touch down windows
Front and rear one-touch up windows
48 month/80
4 door entry light(s)
One-pedal regenerative brakes
ZEV emissions
Tier 3 Bin 0 emissions
Remote-activated interior climate preconditioning
Digital instrumentation display
Low level warning for brake fluid
Power rear child safety door locks
Manual front trunk
Plug and charge
Smart device-as-key proximity door locks
Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
4 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Left and right blind spot view
Proximity key for doors and hands-free start
144 month/unlimited
Rear left charge port door
Proximity/PEPS
Driver attention alert with active monitoring
Fixed front seat head restraints
Power charge port door release
Plasticrear seatback upholstery
Steering wheel mounted climate controls
Cabin camera
NACS (J3400) DC fast charge connector
5 memory settings
3 underbody skid plates
Cabin overheat prevention
15 inch primary display
128 GB internal storage
Keycard activated door locks
FM/digital
Built-in video games
Front AC Induction/ Rear AC Permanent Magnet Dual Motor Engine
4416
250.000 kW
19" X 9.5" Gemini Wheels
96 month/192
First and second-row fixed laminated glass sunroof
302 Lbs) GVWR
255/45R19 Tires
360 degree traffic cameras

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Kia West

Used 2023 Kia Rio 5-Door for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Kia Rio 5-Door 39,215 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda Civic SEDAN for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Honda Civic SEDAN 37,467 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 Tesla Model Y 63,229 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Go Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Kia West

Go Kia West

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2021 Tesla Model Y