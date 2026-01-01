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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2023 Kia Rio

39,215 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Kia Rio

5-Door

Watch This Vehicle
14111620

2023 Kia Rio

5-Door

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Used
39,215KM
VIN 3KPA25ADXPE540180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ST65961A
  • Mileage 39,215 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Rigid cargo cover
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Safety

Daytime Running Lights
6 AIRBAGS
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Powertrain

6-Speed Manual

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
15" Alloy Wheels
Independent Front Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs

Exterior

Monotone Paint
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Tire mobility kit
Light tinted windows
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Rear Window Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
Manual
4 Doors
Full wheel covers
alternator
Rear door bins
Rear beverage holders
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
Manual climate control
Black side window trim
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
CVT
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
YES
Blind spot warning
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
2 USB ports
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
mechanical
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
CLOTH REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Sequential shift control
ice
1.6L MPI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder Engine
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
2 rear seat head restraints
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Smart device wireless mirroring
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Manual folding door mirrors
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Heated rear wiper park
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Front seat centre armrest
Stainless steel single exhaust
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
LEV3-ULEV125 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 125 emissions
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Cloth front seat upholstery
Cloth front seatback upholstery
Vinyl shifter boot
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
1 12V power outlet
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Manual tilting steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Driver seat manual reclining
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black rear bumper rub strip
AM/FM/digital
Black grille with metal-look surround
Leather and metal-look steering wheel
Low level warning for fuel
Analog instrumentation display
8 inch primary display
Gauge cluster display size: 4.20
6 beverage holders
Black front bumper insert
First-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Front disk and rear drum brakes
Intelligent Variable Automatic Transmission
P185/65R15 Tires
AM/FM/HD/MP3 Radio
15 x 5.5-inch front and rear steel wheels
P185/65TR15 AS BSW front and rear tires
15 x 5.5-inch front and rear silver aluminum wheels
Gauge cluster display size: 3.50

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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2023 Kia Rio