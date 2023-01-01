2014 Nissan Sentra

$11,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 5 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

9451915 Stock #: SE4306A

SE4306A VIN: 3N1AB7AP6EL647406

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic [grey]

Interior Colour Charcoal W/cloth Seat Trim [grey]

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 128,543 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission CD-MP3 decoder

