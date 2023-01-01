Menu
2014 Nissan Sentra

128,543 KM

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S

2014 Nissan Sentra

1.8 S

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

128,543KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9451915
  Stock #: SE4306A
  VIN: 3N1AB7AP6EL647406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal W/cloth Seat Trim [grey]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SE4306A
  • Mileage 128,543 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Luxury! This Economical Sentra boasts Navigation, Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Remote Entry, Power Windows, Drive Mode, Cruise Control, and more!


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra


 


Stock # SE4306A


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

