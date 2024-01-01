$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Honda HR-V
EX
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
Used
62,074KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H56HM101366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 62,074 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spring Honda
Email Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
2017 Honda HR-V