2017 Honda HR-V

62,074 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda HR-V EX

EX

2017 Honda HR-V

EX

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,074KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H56HM101366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,074 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Honda HR-V