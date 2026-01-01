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<p>Bold, capable, and built to stand out, this 2020 Ram 1500 Rebel 4x4 combines rugged off-road capability with everyday comfort. Designed for drivers who want a truck that looks as tough as it performs, the Rebel features aggressive styling, confident 4x4 performance, and a smooth, refined ride.</p><p>The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for passengers and gear, while the versatile 5'7" box is ready for work, recreation, and everything in between. Whether you're tackling rough terrain, towing your toys, or cruising the highway, this Ram 1500 Rebel delivers the capability, comfort, and attitude to handle it all.</p>

2020 RAM 1500

119,780 KM

Details Description Features

$38,861

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Watch This Vehicle
14373034

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5

250-782-9155

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Contact Seller

$38,861

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
119,780KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT3LN115617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Bold, capable, and built to stand out, this 2020 Ram 1500 Rebel 4x4 combines rugged off-road capability with everyday comfort. Designed for drivers who want a truck that looks as tough as it performs, the Rebel features aggressive styling, confident 4x4 performance, and a smooth, refined ride.

The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for passengers and gear, while the versatile 5'7" box is ready for work, recreation, and everything in between. Whether you're tackling rough terrain, towing your toys, or cruising the highway, this Ram 1500 Rebel delivers the capability, comfort, and attitude to handle it all.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister GM Dawson Creek

12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5

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250-782-XXXX

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250-782-9155

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$38,861

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-782-9155

2020 RAM 1500