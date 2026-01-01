$38,861+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
2020 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
12109 8th St, Dawson Creek, BC V1G 5A5
250-782-9155
$38,861
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Bold, capable, and built to stand out, this 2020 Ram 1500 Rebel 4x4 combines rugged off-road capability with everyday comfort. Designed for drivers who want a truck that looks as tough as it performs, the Rebel features aggressive styling, confident 4x4 performance, and a smooth, refined ride.
The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for passengers and gear, while the versatile 5'7" box is ready for work, recreation, and everything in between. Whether you're tackling rough terrain, towing your toys, or cruising the highway, this Ram 1500 Rebel delivers the capability, comfort, and attitude to handle it all.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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