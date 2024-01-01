$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XLT - Power Stroke
2019 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XLT - Power Stroke
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
99,712KM
Used
VIN 1FD0X5HT5KEE47450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Stroke, 19.5 inch Aluminum Wheels, High Capacity Trailer Tow Package, Remote Engine Start, SYNC!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
Manual Locking Hubs
HD shock absorbers
Upfitter Switches
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Manual Transfer Case
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
151.4 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
HD 240 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 8,165 kgs (18,000 lbs) Payload Package
Interior
Remote Engine Start
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Underhood Lights
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Black grille w/chrome accents
Cab Clearance lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Driveline Traction Control
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags w/Passenger Off Switch
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Additional Features
Sync
EXTERIOR BACK-UP ALARM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
HIGH CAPACITY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
8 Way Power Driver Seats w/ Lumbar
19.5 inch Aluminum Wheels
Power Stroke
Extra Heavy-Duty Front Suspension Package
Email Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2019 Ford F-550