Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W00976
  • Mileage 36,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth!

Compare at $19656 - Our Price is just $18900!

This 2019 Nissan Micra continues to be the most popular choice for a capable, efficient, stylish, and small city car. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This low mileage hatchback has just 36,441 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Micra's trim level is S Auto. Built for efficiency, this economic and eco friendly Micra S delivers smooth and reliable performance. On the interior, you get manually-adjustable seats, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, and a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

2019 Nissan Micra