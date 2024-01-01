$18,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Micra
S Auto - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
2019 Nissan Micra
S Auto - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
36,441KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CK3CP1KL200976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W00976
- Mileage 36,441 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth!
Compare at $19656 - Our Price is just $18900!
This 2019 Nissan Micra continues to be the most popular choice for a capable, efficient, stylish, and small city car. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This low mileage hatchback has just 36,441 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Micra's trim level is S Auto. Built for efficiency, this economic and eco friendly Micra S delivers smooth and reliable performance. On the interior, you get manually-adjustable seats, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, and a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Compare at $19656 - Our Price is just $18900!
This 2019 Nissan Micra continues to be the most popular choice for a capable, efficient, stylish, and small city car. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This low mileage hatchback has just 36,441 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Micra's trim level is S Auto. Built for efficiency, this economic and eco friendly Micra S delivers smooth and reliable performance. On the interior, you get manually-adjustable seats, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, and a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fort Motors
2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT - Navigation 109,917 KM $78,349 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 XLT - Leather Seats - Sunroof 21,499 KM $81,805 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT - Bluetooth - A/C 127,703 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
Email Fort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2019 Nissan Micra