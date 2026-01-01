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<p>Looking for a reliable and capable truck thats ready for anything? Fort Motors has the perfect solution with this pre-owned 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT. This robust pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its proven 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any terrain, from city streets to rugged trails. The spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers, making it an ideal choice for work or play.</p> <p>This 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT has seen its share of adventures, boasting 161,547 kilometers on the odometer. Its been well-maintained and is eager to continue serving its next owner with the legendary RAM toughness. Whether youre hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply need a dependable vehicle for your daily commute, this RAM 1500 Classic SLT is up to the task. Come on down to Fort Motors and experience the power and versatility of this fantastic truck for yourself.</p> <p>Here are five features that truly make this 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Parkview Back-Up Camera:</strong> Maneuvering and parking are made easier and safer with the integrated back-up camera, giving you a clear view of whats behind you.</li> <li><strong>Trailer Wiring Harness & Towing Equipment:</strong> This RAM 1500 Classic is factory-equipped with a trailer wiring harness and Trailer Sway Control, making it ready to tow your boat, camper, or work trailer with confidence.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive System:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the robust 4-wheel drive system, providing superior traction and control whether youre facing snow, mud, or gravel.</li> <li><strong>Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls:</strong> Enjoy a more relaxed driving experience on longer journeys with the convenience of cruise control, easily managed right from the steering wheel.</li> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Essential for Canadian winters, the included block heater ensures your engine starts smoothly and efficiently even in the coldest temperatures.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

161,547 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

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14420388

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
161,547KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT2KS565778

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Y65778
  • Mileage 161,547 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable truck that's ready for anything? Fort Motors has the perfect solution with this pre-owned 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT. This robust pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its proven 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any terrain, from city streets to rugged trails. The spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers, making it an ideal choice for work or play.


This 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT has seen its share of adventures, boasting 161,547 kilometers on the odometer. It's been well-maintained and is eager to continue serving its next owner with the legendary RAM toughness. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply need a dependable vehicle for your daily commute, this RAM 1500 Classic SLT is up to the task. Come on down to Fort Motors and experience the power and versatility of this fantastic truck for yourself.


Here are five features that truly make this 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT stand out:


  • Parkview Back-Up Camera: Maneuvering and parking are made easier and safer with the integrated back-up camera, giving you a clear view of what's behind you.
  • Trailer Wiring Harness & Towing Equipment: This RAM 1500 Classic is factory-equipped with a trailer wiring harness and Trailer Sway Control, making it ready to tow your boat, camper, or work trailer with confidence.
  • 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any road condition with the robust 4-wheel drive system, providing superior traction and control whether you're facing snow, mud, or gravel.
  • Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls: Enjoy a more relaxed driving experience on longer journeys with the convenience of cruise control, easily managed right from the steering wheel.
  • Block Heater: Essential for Canadian winters, the included block heater ensures your engine starts smoothly and efficiently even in the coldest temperatures.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Electronic Shift
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
739.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2019 RAM 1500 Classic