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2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Y65778
- Mileage 161,547 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable truck that's ready for anything? Fort Motors has the perfect solution with this pre-owned 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT. This robust pickup truck is built to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its proven 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any terrain, from city streets to rugged trails. The spacious interior offers comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers, making it an ideal choice for work or play.
This 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT has seen its share of adventures, boasting 161,547 kilometers on the odometer. It's been well-maintained and is eager to continue serving its next owner with the legendary RAM toughness. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or simply need a dependable vehicle for your daily commute, this RAM 1500 Classic SLT is up to the task. Come on down to Fort Motors and experience the power and versatility of this fantastic truck for yourself.
Here are five features that truly make this 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT stand out:
- Parkview Back-Up Camera: Maneuvering and parking are made easier and safer with the integrated back-up camera, giving you a clear view of what's behind you.
- Trailer Wiring Harness & Towing Equipment: This RAM 1500 Classic is factory-equipped with a trailer wiring harness and Trailer Sway Control, making it ready to tow your boat, camper, or work trailer with confidence.
- 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any road condition with the robust 4-wheel drive system, providing superior traction and control whether you're facing snow, mud, or gravel.
- Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls: Enjoy a more relaxed driving experience on longer journeys with the convenience of cruise control, easily managed right from the steering wheel.
- Block Heater: Essential for Canadian winters, the included block heater ensures your engine starts smoothly and efficiently even in the coldest temperatures.
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