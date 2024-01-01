$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid 4WD - Leather Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
103,381KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9DZXLUA60682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blue metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W60682
- Mileage 103,381 KM
Vehicle Description
Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate!
With limitless capability and confidence, the Ford Escape is ready for wherever your next adventure takes you. This 2020 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
All new for 2020, the Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This SUV has 103,381 kms. It's blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium Hybrid 4WD. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium is a wise choice as it comes fully loaded with heated sport contour leather seats that are powered in the front, exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with wireless charging, a large touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leather steering wheel, SiriusXM radio paired with a premium Bang and Olufsen audio system, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, active park assist, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Active Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9DZXLUA60682.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Blind Spot Detection
Ford Co-Pilot360
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
