$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford Explorer
ST - Leather Seats - Sunroof
2020 Ford Explorer
ST - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
24,581KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8GC9LGA98886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # W98886
- Mileage 24,581 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Technology Package, Premium Audio, Touch Screen!
This Ford Explorer is ready to go beyond your expectations, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2020 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This all-new Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This low mileage SUV has just 24,581 kms. It's rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is ST. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer ST is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with silver accent stitching, unique carbon fibre trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera with front and rear parking assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, evasion assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Technology Package, Premium Audio, Touch Screen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC9LGA98886.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
This Ford Explorer is ready to go beyond your expectations, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2020 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This all-new Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This low mileage SUV has just 24,581 kms. It's rapid red metallic tinted clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is ST. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer ST is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with silver accent stitching, unique carbon fibre trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera with front and rear parking assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, evasion assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Technology Package, Premium Audio, Touch Screen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC9LGA98886.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Touch Screen
PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fort Motors
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST - Fog Lights 32,163 KM $53,900 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend - Low Mileage 29,307 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 83,170 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Fort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
Call Dealer
250-785-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2020 Ford Explorer