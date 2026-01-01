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<p>Get ready for adventure with this rugged and capable 2023 Ford Bronco Base, now available at Fort Motors! With only 39,000 kilometers on the odometer, this 4x4 SUV is practically begging to hit the trails and explore the great Canadian outdoors. Its iconic design, coupled with a robust set of features, makes it the perfect companion for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this Bronco is built to impress and perform.</p> <p>This 2023 Ford Bronco Base is more than just a vehicle; its an invitation to experience freedom and capability. The 4-wheel drive system, paired with an off-road suspension and locking front and rear axles, ensures you can tackle any terrain with confidence. Inside, youll find a driver-focused cockpit designed for both comfort and control, featuring a back-up camera for easy maneuvering and cruise control for relaxed highway driving. The spacious interior offers ample cargo space with a swing-out rear cargo access, making it easy to load up all your gear for your next expedition.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this 2023 Ford Bronco Base sizzle:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Proximity Key for Push Button Start Only:</strong> Experience the convenience of keyless entry and ignition – just step in and go!</li> <li><strong>TIRES: LT315/70R17 MUD-TERRAIN:</strong> These aggressive tires are ready to grip and conquer any off-road surface, from mud to rocks.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps:</strong> Drive with enhanced visibility and safety, as the headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions and oncoming traffic.</li> <li><strong>Collision Mitigation-Front & Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection:</strong> Advanced safety systems work to help prevent accidents, providing an extra layer of security for you and your loved ones.</li> <li><strong>Wheels: 17" Black High Gloss-Painted Aluminum -inc: warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock capable wheels:</strong> These striking wheels not only look fantastic but are also beadlock capable, ready for serious off-road adventures.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Ford Bronco

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Bronco

Base

Watch This Vehicle
14515120

2023 Ford Bronco

Base

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
39,000KM
VIN 1FMEE5DP2PLB03288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready for adventure with this rugged and capable 2023 Ford Bronco Base, now available at Fort Motors! With only 39,000 kilometers on the odometer, this 4x4 SUV is practically begging to hit the trails and explore the great Canadian outdoors. Its iconic design, coupled with a robust set of features, makes it the perfect companion for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this Bronco is built to impress and perform.


This 2023 Ford Bronco Base is more than just a vehicle; it's an invitation to experience freedom and capability. The 4-wheel drive system, paired with an off-road suspension and locking front and rear axles, ensures you can tackle any terrain with confidence. Inside, you'll find a driver-focused cockpit designed for both comfort and control, featuring a back-up camera for easy maneuvering and cruise control for relaxed highway driving. The spacious interior offers ample cargo space with a swing-out rear cargo access, making it easy to load up all your gear for your next expedition.


Here are 5 features that truly make this 2023 Ford Bronco Base sizzle:


  • Proximity Key for Push Button Start Only: Experience the convenience of keyless entry and ignition – just step in and go!
  • TIRES: LT315/70R17 MUD-TERRAIN: These aggressive tires are ready to grip and conquer any off-road surface, from mud to rocks.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps: Drive with enhanced visibility and safety, as the headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions and oncoming traffic.
  • Collision Mitigation-Front & Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection: Advanced safety systems work to help prevent accidents, providing an extra layer of security for you and your loved ones.
  • Wheels: 17" Black High Gloss-Painted Aluminum -inc: warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock capable wheels: These striking wheels not only look fantastic but are also beadlock capable, ready for serious off-road adventures.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
78.7 L Fuel Tank
4.7 Final Drive Ratio -inc: electronic-locking front and rear axle
GVWR: 2,712 kgs (5,980 lbs)
543.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection

Exterior

Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
TIRES: LT315/70R17 MUD-TERRAIN
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 17" Black High Gloss-Painted Aluminum -inc: warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock capable wheels
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Top
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

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250-785-XXXX

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250-785-6661

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Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2023 Ford Bronco