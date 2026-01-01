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2023 Ford Bronco
Base
2023 Ford Bronco
Base
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready for adventure with this rugged and capable 2023 Ford Bronco Base, now available at Fort Motors! With only 39,000 kilometers on the odometer, this 4x4 SUV is practically begging to hit the trails and explore the great Canadian outdoors. Its iconic design, coupled with a robust set of features, makes it the perfect companion for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this Bronco is built to impress and perform.
This 2023 Ford Bronco Base is more than just a vehicle; it's an invitation to experience freedom and capability. The 4-wheel drive system, paired with an off-road suspension and locking front and rear axles, ensures you can tackle any terrain with confidence. Inside, you'll find a driver-focused cockpit designed for both comfort and control, featuring a back-up camera for easy maneuvering and cruise control for relaxed highway driving. The spacious interior offers ample cargo space with a swing-out rear cargo access, making it easy to load up all your gear for your next expedition.
Here are 5 features that truly make this 2023 Ford Bronco Base sizzle:
- Proximity Key for Push Button Start Only: Experience the convenience of keyless entry and ignition – just step in and go!
- TIRES: LT315/70R17 MUD-TERRAIN: These aggressive tires are ready to grip and conquer any off-road surface, from mud to rocks.
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps: Drive with enhanced visibility and safety, as the headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions and oncoming traffic.
- Collision Mitigation-Front & Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection: Advanced safety systems work to help prevent accidents, providing an extra layer of security for you and your loved ones.
- Wheels: 17" Black High Gloss-Painted Aluminum -inc: warm alloy beauty ring and beadlock capable wheels: These striking wheels not only look fantastic but are also beadlock capable, ready for serious off-road adventures.
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