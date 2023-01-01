Menu
2023 Ford F-550

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2023 Ford F-550

2023 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT

2023 Ford F-550

Super Duty DRW XLT

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10460565
  • Stock #: V37255
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT4PEC37255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # V37255
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2023 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 330HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FDUF5HT4PEC37255.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

