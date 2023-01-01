$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-550
2023 Ford F-550
Super Duty DRW XLT
Used
- Stock #: V37255
- VIN: 1FDUF5HT4PEC37255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
It's oxford white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 330HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FDUF5HT4PEC37255.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
