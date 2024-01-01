$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats
2023 RAM 1500
Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2,361KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFVTXPN669806
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 2,361 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Heated Seats, 4G Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Alert!
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2023 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The Ram 1500's unmatched luxury transcends traditional pickups without compromising its capability. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 2,361 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This RAM 1500 Sport throws in some great comforts such as power-adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable pedals, deluxe sound insulation, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. Connectivity is handled by an upgraded 12-inch display powered by Uconnect 5W with inbuilt navigation, mobile internet hotspot access, smart device integration, and a 10-speaker audio setup. Additional features include power folding exterior mirrors, a power rear window with defrosting, a trailer wiring harness, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, 4g Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Alert, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFVTXPN669806.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Mechanical
Heavy Duty Suspension
Additional Features
LED Lights
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 RAM 1500