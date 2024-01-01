Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Navigation, Heated Seats, 4G Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Alert!</b><br> <br> Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2023 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>The Ram 1500s unmatched luxury transcends traditional pickups without compromising its capability. Loaded with best-in-class features, its easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 2,361 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 1500s trim level is Sport. This RAM 1500 Sport throws in some great comforts such as power-adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable pedals, deluxe sound insulation, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. Connectivity is handled by an upgraded 12-inch display powered by Uconnect 5W with inbuilt navigation, mobile internet hotspot access, smart device integration, and a 10-speaker audio setup. Additional features include power folding exterior mirrors, a power rear window with defrosting, a trailer wiring harness, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, 4g Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Alert, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFVTXPN669806 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFVTXPN669806</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

2023 RAM 1500

2,361 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 1500

Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2023 RAM 1500

Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 11004245
  2. 11004245
  3. 11004245
  4. 11004245
  5. 11004245
  6. 11004245
  7. 11004245
  8. 11004245
  9. 11004245
  10. 11004245
  11. 11004245
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
2,361KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFVTXPN669806

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Heated Seats, 4G Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Alert!

Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2023 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The Ram 1500's unmatched luxury transcends traditional pickups without compromising its capability. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 2,361 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This RAM 1500 Sport throws in some great comforts such as power-adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable pedals, deluxe sound insulation, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. Connectivity is handled by an upgraded 12-inch display powered by Uconnect 5W with inbuilt navigation, mobile internet hotspot access, smart device integration, and a 10-speaker audio setup. Additional features include power folding exterior mirrors, a power rear window with defrosting, a trailer wiring harness, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, 4g Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Alert, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFVTXPN669806.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert

Mechanical

Heavy Duty Suspension

Additional Features

LED Lights
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE 34,030 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands - Leather Seats for sale in Fort St John, BC
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands - Leather Seats 5,872 KM $42,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT - Bluetooth - A/C - Low Mileage for sale in Fort St John, BC
2017 Ford F-150 XLT - Bluetooth - A/C - Low Mileage 36,127 KM $39,900 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2023 RAM 1500