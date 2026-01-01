Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a powerful and stylish SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this used 2025 Ford Explorer ST, available now at Fort Motors! This impressive SUV combines performance and luxury, making every drive an experience. With only 15,463 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer ST is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. Its equipped with everything you need for comfort, convenience, and safety, making it the perfect choice for families and individuals alike. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle!</p> <p>Here are five features that make this Explorer ST stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Panoramic Vista Roof:</strong> Enjoy breathtaking views and fresh air with the expansive panoramic roof.</li> <li><strong>B&O Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in premium audio quality with the 14-speaker B&O sound system.</li> <li><strong>Heated/Ventilated Miko Sport Captains Chairs:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort with the heated and ventilated front seats.</li> <li><strong>Integrated Navigation System:</strong> Stay on course with the built-in navigation system.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Safety Features:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to features like Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and a comprehensive suite of safety technologies.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2025 Ford Explorer

15,463 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Ford Explorer

ST

Watch This Vehicle
14007309

2025 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

  1. 14007309
  2. 14007309
  3. 14007309
  4. 14007309
  5. 14007309
  6. 14007309
  7. 14007309
  8. 14007309
  9. 14007309
  10. 14007309
  11. 14007309
  12. 14007309
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
15,463KM
VIN 1FMWK8GC3SGB40004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,463 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and stylish SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this used 2025 Ford Explorer ST, available now at Fort Motors! This impressive SUV combines performance and luxury, making every drive an experience. With only 15,463 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer ST is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. It's equipped with everything you need for comfort, convenience, and safety, making it the perfect choice for families and individuals alike. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle!


Here are five features that make this Explorer ST stand out:


  • Panoramic Vista Roof: Enjoy breathtaking views and fresh air with the expansive panoramic roof.
  • B&O Sound System: Immerse yourself in premium audio quality with the 14-speaker B&O sound system.
  • Heated/Ventilated Miko Sport Captain's Chairs: Experience ultimate comfort with the heated and ventilated front seats.
  • Integrated Navigation System: Stay on course with the built-in navigation system.
  • Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence thanks to features like Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and a comprehensive suite of safety technologies.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
2 Skid Plates
Regenerative Alternator
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
Engine: 3.0L EcoBoost V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology
76.5 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
TIRES: P275/45R21 AS BSW
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 21" Magnatite-Painted Aluminum
Panoramic Vista Roof w/Power Shade -inc: remote control front windows (opens front windows from outside of the vehicle via the key fob)
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass w/Power Sunshade
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Cloth/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist
PCA with AEB and Intersection Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Braking
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
14 Speakers

Additional Features

Sun and Sound package
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
AGATE BLACK
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift capability w/paddle shifters
.3.0L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
FLR LNERS/CARPET MATS:RWS 1&2
.21 ALUMINUM WHEELS
EQUIPMENT GROUP 400A STANDARD PACKAGE
ACTIVEX SEATING W/MIKO INSERTS
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
All-Weather Floor Liners ??? Th
BLUECRUISE EQUIP: 90DAY TRIAL
ONYX INTERIOR
.P275/45R21 A/S BSW TIRES
FRONT & 2ND ROWS FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET FLOOR MATS -inc: front and 2nd rows black carpet floor mats
B&O SOUND SYSTEM-14 SPKR
ONYX, HEATED/VENTILATED MIKO SPORT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: multicontour seats w/Active Motion, Miko inserts, accent stitching, ST logo, 8-way power driver w/memory (power function for tilt, lumbar and recline) and 6-way power front passenger (power func...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fort Motors

Used 2022 Ford Escape 4DR SEL for sale in Fort St John, BC
2022 Ford Escape 4DR SEL 108,567 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Fort St John, BC
2024 GMC Terrain SLE 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer ST for sale in Fort St John, BC
2020 Ford Explorer ST 53,283 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2025 Ford Explorer