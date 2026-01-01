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2025 Ford Explorer
ST
2025 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,463 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and stylish SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this used 2025 Ford Explorer ST, available now at Fort Motors! This impressive SUV combines performance and luxury, making every drive an experience. With only 15,463 kilometers on the odometer, this Explorer ST is practically brand new and ready to hit the road. It's equipped with everything you need for comfort, convenience, and safety, making it the perfect choice for families and individuals alike. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle!
Here are five features that make this Explorer ST stand out:
- Panoramic Vista Roof: Enjoy breathtaking views and fresh air with the expansive panoramic roof.
- B&O Sound System: Immerse yourself in premium audio quality with the 14-speaker B&O sound system.
- Heated/Ventilated Miko Sport Captain's Chairs: Experience ultimate comfort with the heated and ventilated front seats.
- Integrated Navigation System: Stay on course with the built-in navigation system.
- Advanced Safety Features: Drive with confidence thanks to features like Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and a comprehensive suite of safety technologies.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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250-785-6661