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If youre looking for a powerful, well-equipped full-size truck that combines capability with premium comfort, this 2015 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 is an excellent choice. With only 106,465 kms, this truck is powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 paired with a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering impressive performance whether youre towing, hauling, or enjoying your daily drive. The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for family or friends, while the Sport trim is loaded with premium features including dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, leather interior, dual power heated and cooled front seats, navigation, a rear backup camera, remote start, and a power sliding sunroof. When its time to work, the trailer tow package ensures youre ready for the job. With its bold styling, dependable HEMI power, and long list of luxury features, this Ram 1500 Sport delivers the perfect balance of comfort, performance, and capability. Dont miss your opportunity to own this exceptionally well-equipped pickupits ready for its next adventure! Dlr#9243

2015 RAM 1500

106,465 KM

Details Description Features

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 RAM 1500

SPORT CREW CAB 4X4

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14445877

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT CREW CAB 4X4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
106,465KM
VIN 1C6RR7MT3FS643246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8791
  • Mileage 106,465 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a powerful, well-equipped full-size truck that combines capability with premium comfort, this 2015 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 is an excellent choice. With only 106,465 kms, this truck is powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 paired with a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering impressive performance whether you're towing, hauling, or enjoying your daily drive.

The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for family or friends, while the Sport trim is loaded with premium features including dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, leather interior, dual power heated and cooled front seats, navigation, a rear backup camera, remote start, and a power sliding sunroof. When it's time to work, the trailer tow package ensures you're ready for the job.

With its bold styling, dependable HEMI power, and long list of luxury features, this Ram 1500 Sport delivers the perfect balance of comfort, performance, and capability. Don't miss your opportunity to own this exceptionally well-equipped pickupit's ready for its next adventure! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Leather Interior
Lumbar Support

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
side steps

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

TOW

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Sun Roof
GPS Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

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250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
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$26,980

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2015 RAM 1500