$26,980+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
SPORT CREW CAB 4X4
2015 RAM 1500
SPORT CREW CAB 4X4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8791
- Mileage 106,465 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a powerful, well-equipped full-size truck that combines capability with premium comfort, this 2015 Ram 1500 Sport Crew Cab 4x4 is an excellent choice. With only 106,465 kms, this truck is powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 paired with a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering impressive performance whether you're towing, hauling, or enjoying your daily drive.
The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for family or friends, while the Sport trim is loaded with premium features including dual-zone climate control, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls, leather interior, dual power heated and cooled front seats, navigation, a rear backup camera, remote start, and a power sliding sunroof. When it's time to work, the trailer tow package ensures you're ready for the job.
With its bold styling, dependable HEMI power, and long list of luxury features, this Ram 1500 Sport delivers the perfect balance of comfort, performance, and capability. Don't miss your opportunity to own this exceptionally well-equipped pickupit's ready for its next adventure! Dlr#9243
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
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250-442-2363