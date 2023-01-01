Menu
2016 Buick Verano

76,623 KM

$21,880

+ tax & licensing
$21,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2016 Buick Verano

2016 Buick Verano

Convenience

2016 Buick Verano

Convenience

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

Logo_NoBadges

$21,880

+ taxes & licensing

76,623KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10258230
  • Stock #: 8487
  • VIN: 1G4PP5SK1G4154916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8487
  • Mileage 76,623 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Buick Verano Convenience is a well-equipped compact sedan that offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience. It comes with a 2.4-liter engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, providing a good balance of power and efficiency. The car features climate control, ensuring a pleasant environment regardless of the weather outside.The telescopic steering column allows for easy adjustment, ensuring an optimal driving position for drivers of various heights. The convenience package includes cruise control, making long drives more relaxed and enjoyable. Bluetooth connectivity allows for hands-free calling and audio streaming, adding to the car's modern amenities.Safety is enhanced with a rear backup camera, providing better visibility when reversing the vehicle. Keyless entry with remote start adds convenience, allowing you to start the car remotely and get it ready for your journey in advance.The Buick Verano comes with stylish alloy wheels that not only look attractive but also contribute to a smooth ride. This particular vehicle is an original BC car, suggesting it has likely experienced milder weather conditions, which can be beneficial for the car's overall condition.With only 76,623 kilometers (approximately 47,604 miles) on the odometer, this 2016 Buick Verano Convenience offers relatively low mileage for its age, making it an attractive option for those seeking a reliable and well-maintained used vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows

Convenience

Remote Trunk

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
Side Head

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

1-888-818-6292
