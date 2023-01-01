$21,880+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363
2016 Buick Verano
Convenience
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$21,880
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10258230
- Stock #: 8487
- VIN: 1G4PP5SK1G4154916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8487
- Mileage 76,623 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Buick Verano Convenience is a well-equipped compact sedan that offers a comfortable and convenient driving experience. It comes with a 2.4-liter engine paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, providing a good balance of power and efficiency. The car features climate control, ensuring a pleasant environment regardless of the weather outside.The telescopic steering column allows for easy adjustment, ensuring an optimal driving position for drivers of various heights. The convenience package includes cruise control, making long drives more relaxed and enjoyable. Bluetooth connectivity allows for hands-free calling and audio streaming, adding to the car's modern amenities.Safety is enhanced with a rear backup camera, providing better visibility when reversing the vehicle. Keyless entry with remote start adds convenience, allowing you to start the car remotely and get it ready for your journey in advance.The Buick Verano comes with stylish alloy wheels that not only look attractive but also contribute to a smooth ride. This particular vehicle is an original BC car, suggesting it has likely experienced milder weather conditions, which can be beneficial for the car's overall condition.With only 76,623 kilometers (approximately 47,604 miles) on the odometer, this 2016 Buick Verano Convenience offers relatively low mileage for its age, making it an attractive option for those seeking a reliable and well-maintained used vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From ABH Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.