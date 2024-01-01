$46,880+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$46,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8533
- Mileage 17,942 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventurers! Get ready to explore in style with the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara! With an incredibly low 17,942 klms on the odometer, this beauty is practically brand new and itching for its next thrilling escapade.Powered by a 2.0L engine and an 8-speed auto transmission, it effortlessly conquers any terrain. Revel in comfort with climate control, heated leather seats, and the convenience of keyless entry with remote start. Stay connected on your journeys with Bluetooth while the rear backup camera keeps you maneuvering with ease.Rest assured, this original BC vehicle comes with a claims-free Carfax report, guaranteeing a pristine, reliable ride. Don't just dream of adventureseize it in the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. Your next chapter of exploration begins now!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Mechanical
Safety
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From ABH Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email ABH Car Sales
ABH Car Sales
Call Dealer
250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363