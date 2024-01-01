Menu
Account
Sign In
Calling all adventurers! Get ready to explore in style with the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara! With an incredibly low 17,942 klms on the odometer, this beauty is practically brand new and itching for its next thrilling escapade.Powered by a 2.0L engine and an 8-speed auto transmission, it effortlessly conquers any terrain. Revel in comfort with climate control, heated leather seats, and the convenience of keyless entry with remote start. Stay connected on your journeys with Bluetooth while the rear backup camera keeps you maneuvering with ease.Rest assured, this original BC vehicle comes with a claims-free Carfax report, guaranteeing a pristine, reliable ride. Dont just dream of adventureseize it in the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. Your next chapter of exploration begins now!

2019 Jeep Wrangler

17,942 KM

Details Description Features

$46,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

  1. 10853703
  2. 10853703
  3. 10853703
  4. 10853703
  5. 10853703
  6. 10853703
  7. 10853703
  8. 10853703
  9. 10853703
  10. 10853703
  11. 10853703
  12. 10853703
  13. 10853703
  14. 10853703
  15. 10853703
  16. 10853703
  17. 10853703
  18. 10853703
  19. 10853703
  20. 10853703
  21. 10853703
Contact Seller

$46,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
17,942KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXEN4KW549939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8533
  • Mileage 17,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Calling all adventurers! Get ready to explore in style with the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara! With an incredibly low 17,942 klms on the odometer, this beauty is practically brand new and itching for its next thrilling escapade.Powered by a 2.0L engine and an 8-speed auto transmission, it effortlessly conquers any terrain. Revel in comfort with climate control, heated leather seats, and the convenience of keyless entry with remote start. Stay connected on your journeys with Bluetooth while the rear backup camera keeps you maneuvering with ease.Rest assured, this original BC vehicle comes with a claims-free Carfax report, guaranteeing a pristine, reliable ride. Don't just dream of adventureseize it in the 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. Your next chapter of exploration begins now!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
side steps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Safety

ABS Brakes

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

AMFM Stereo
Extra Keys
Rear Wind

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From ABH Car Sales

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 21,123 KM $48,988 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Rio LX Sedan for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2012 Kia Rio LX Sedan 52,945 KM $13,880 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Sentra SR for sale in Grand Forks, BC
2013 Nissan Sentra SR 127,664 KM $13,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email ABH Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

(click to show)

250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,880

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler