Unleash the adventurer in you with the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Launch Edition! This one-owner beauty comes with just 21,560 klms on the clock, barely breaking a sweat with its 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine paired with an 8-speed auto transmission.Experience comfort and convenience with climate control, Bluetooth, heated leather seats, navigation, and a rear backup camera. Whether conquering tough terrains or cruising through city streets, its front and rear Fox performance shocks ensure a smooth ride.Ready for any haul or adventure, this Gladiator boasts a trailer tow package, and its original BC heritage comes with a claims-free Carfax reportguaranteeing a pristine, reliable ride. Dont miss outgrab the reins of this legendary vehicle today! Trades are welcome & Financing is available OAC.

2020 Jeep Gladiator

21,560 KM

$56,980

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator

RUBICON LAUNCH EDTN

2020 Jeep Gladiator

RUBICON LAUNCH EDTN

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

$56,980

+ taxes & licensing

21,560KM
Used
VIN 1C6JJTBG8LL137100

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,560 KM

Unleash the adventurer in you with the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Launch Edition! This one-owner beauty comes with just 21,560 klms on the clock, barely breaking a sweat with its 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine paired with an 8-speed auto transmission.Experience comfort and convenience with climate control, Bluetooth, heated leather seats, navigation, and a rear backup camera. Whether conquering tough terrains or cruising through city streets, its front and rear Fox performance shocks ensure a smooth ride.Ready for any haul or adventure, this Gladiator boasts a trailer tow package, and its original BC heritage comes with a claims-free Carfax reportguaranteeing a pristine, reliable ride. Don't miss outgrab the reins of this legendary vehicle today! Trades are welcome & Financing is available OAC.

Power Windows
Power Locks

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
tinted windows
Box Liner

Trailer Hitch

ABS Brakes

Climate Control

Power Heated Mirrors

Extra Keys
GPS Equipped

ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

$56,980

+ taxes & licensing

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2020 Jeep Gladiator