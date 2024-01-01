$56,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Gladiator
RUBICON LAUNCH EDTN
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$56,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 21,560 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the adventurer in you with the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Launch Edition! This one-owner beauty comes with just 21,560 klms on the clock, barely breaking a sweat with its 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine paired with an 8-speed auto transmission.Experience comfort and convenience with climate control, Bluetooth, heated leather seats, navigation, and a rear backup camera. Whether conquering tough terrains or cruising through city streets, its front and rear Fox performance shocks ensure a smooth ride.Ready for any haul or adventure, this Gladiator boasts a trailer tow package, and its original BC heritage comes with a claims-free Carfax reportguaranteeing a pristine, reliable ride. Don't miss outgrab the reins of this legendary vehicle today! Trades are welcome & Financing is available OAC.
