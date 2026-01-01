$46,980+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Longhorn Crew 4x4
2021 RAM 1500
Longhorn Crew 4x4
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$46,980
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 8764
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads and drive in comfort with this stunning 2021 Ram 1500 Longhorn Crew Cab 4x4! Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 with eTorque and paired to a smooth shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, this premium pickup delivers impressive power, capability, and efficiency. This is an original BC truck that has been exceptionally well cared for and loaded with luxury features throughout.
Equipped with dual zone climate control, dual power heated and cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, massive 12-inch touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, rear backup camera, and steering wheel audio controls for a first-class driving experience. The panoramic sunroof lets in plenty of natural light while the power running boards add both style and convenience.
Safety and capability are equally impressive with lane departure warning, trailer tow package, parking sensors, remote start, keyless entry with push button start, premium wheels, and much more.
If youre looking for a fully loaded, luxurious, and capable full-size truck, this Ram 1500 Longhorn is sure to impress. Dont miss your chance to own this beautiful BC truck! Dlr#9243
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ABH Car Sales
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250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
+ taxes & licensing>
250-442-2363