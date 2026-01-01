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Turn heads and drive in comfort with this stunning 2021 Ram 1500 Longhorn Crew Cab 4x4! Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 with eTorque and paired to a smooth shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, this premium pickup delivers impressive power, capability, and efficiency. This is an original BC truck that has been exceptionally well cared for and loaded with luxury features throughout. Equipped with dual zone climate control, dual power heated and cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, massive 12-inch touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, rear backup camera, and steering wheel audio controls for a first-class driving experience. The panoramic sunroof lets in plenty of natural light while the power running boards add both style and convenience. Safety and capability are equally impressive with lane departure warning, trailer tow package, parking sensors, remote start, keyless entry with push button start, premium wheels, and much more. If youre looking for a fully loaded, luxurious, and capable full-size truck, this Ram 1500 Longhorn is sure to impress. Dont miss your chance to own this beautiful BC truck! Dlr#9243

2021 RAM 1500

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500

Longhorn Crew 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14124451

2021 RAM 1500

Longhorn Crew 4x4

Location

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

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Contact Seller

$46,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
106,000KM
VIN 1C6SRFKT8MN686863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 8764
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Turn heads and drive in comfort with this stunning 2021 Ram 1500 Longhorn Crew Cab 4x4! Powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 with eTorque and paired to a smooth shifting 8-speed automatic transmission, this premium pickup delivers impressive power, capability, and efficiency. This is an original BC truck that has been exceptionally well cared for and loaded with luxury features throughout.

Equipped with dual zone climate control, dual power heated and cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, massive 12-inch touchscreen with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, rear backup camera, and steering wheel audio controls for a first-class driving experience. The panoramic sunroof lets in plenty of natural light while the power running boards add both style and convenience.

Safety and capability are equally impressive with lane departure warning, trailer tow package, parking sensors, remote start, keyless entry with push button start, premium wheels, and much more.

If youre looking for a fully loaded, luxurious, and capable full-size truck, this Ram 1500 Longhorn is sure to impress. Dont miss your chance to own this beautiful BC truck! Dlr#9243

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Leather Interior
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Towing Package
side steps

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

GPS Equipped
Tinted Win

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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ABH Car Sales

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

Call Dealer

250-442-XXXX

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250-442-2363

Alternate Numbers
1-888-818-6292
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$46,980

+ taxes & licensing>

ABH Car Sales

250-442-2363

2021 RAM 1500