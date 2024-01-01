Menu
Elevate your journey with the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Adventure TRD! This dynamic ride packs a punch with its 2.5L engine and 8-speed auto transmission, ensuring a thrilling drive every time you hit the road.Experience total comfort with dual-zone climate control, heated leather seats, and a power drivers seattailoring your drive to perfection. Stay connected effortlessly with Bluetooth, while the rear backup camera and navigation guide you seamlessly to your destination.Bask in the sun with the power sliding sunroof and enjoy enhanced visibility with fog lights illuminating your path. Dont just drivethrive in the adventure-ready RAV4 Adventure TRD. Your next thrilling ride awaitsseize it now!

77,023 KM

ABH Car Sales

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-2363

77,023KM
Used
VIN 2T3J1RFV3NW249548

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 8529
  • Mileage 77,023 KM

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Power Heated Mirrors

Extra Keys
GPS Equipped
POWER DOOR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2

250-442-XXXX

250-442-2363

