$45,980+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
Adventure AWD
2022 Toyota RAV4
Adventure AWD
Location
ABH Car Sales
2913 Central Ave, Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H2
250-442-2363
$45,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 8529
- Mileage 77,023 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your journey with the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Adventure TRD! This dynamic ride packs a punch with its 2.5L engine and 8-speed auto transmission, ensuring a thrilling drive every time you hit the road.Experience total comfort with dual-zone climate control, heated leather seats, and a power driver's seattailoring your drive to perfection. Stay connected effortlessly with Bluetooth, while the rear backup camera and navigation guide you seamlessly to your destination.Bask in the sun with the power sliding sunroof and enjoy enhanced visibility with fog lights illuminating your path. Don't just drivethrive in the adventure-ready RAV4 Adventure TRD. Your next thrilling ride awaitsseize it now!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From ABH Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email ABH Car Sales
ABH Car Sales
Call Dealer
250-442-XXXX(click to show)
250-442-2363
Alternate Numbers1-888-818-6292
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
250-442-2363