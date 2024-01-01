Menu
MORE INFORMATION TO COME

2017 Ford F-150

110,482 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

XLT

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,482KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF6HKC01571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23--378B
  • Mileage 110,482 KM

Vehicle Description

MORE INFORMATION TO COME

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2017 Ford F-150