The 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport is a variant of the luxury midsize SUV designed to offer a blend of performance, style, and sophistication. The XT6 Sport boasts a distinctive exterior design with sporty accents that set it apart from the standard model. Inside, the XT6 Sport offers a spacious and luxurious cabin with seating for up to seven passengers. The interior is adorned with premium materials and finishes. The seats are designed for comfort and support. Overall, the 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport offers a compelling combination of luxury, performance, and sporty design elements, making it an attractive option for buyers seeking a dynamic and refined midsize luxury SUV. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

2020 Cadillac XT6

86,054 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT6

Sport ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEADS-UP DISPLAY

2020 Cadillac XT6

Sport ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEADS-UP DISPLAY

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKPGRS6LZ105198

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,054 KM

"CALL FOR PRICE"

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport is a variant of the luxury midsize SUV designed to offer a blend of performance, style, and sophistication. The XT6 Sport boasts a distinctive exterior design with sporty accents that set it apart from the standard model. Inside, the XT6 Sport offers a spacious and luxurious cabin with seating for up to seven passengers. The interior is adorned with premium materials and finishes. The seats are designed for comfort and support. Overall, the 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport offers a compelling combination of luxury, performance, and sporty design elements, making it an attractive option for buyers seeking a dynamic and refined midsize luxury SUV. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-XXXX

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

2020 Cadillac XT6