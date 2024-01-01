$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT6
Sport ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, WIRELESS CHARGING, HEADS-UP DISPLAY
Location
Okanagan Drives Credit
1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1
250-448-2244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,054 KM
Vehicle Description
"CALL FOR PRICE"
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport is a variant of the luxury midsize SUV designed to offer a blend of performance, style, and sophistication. The XT6 Sport boasts a distinctive exterior design with sporty accents that set it apart from the standard model. Inside, the XT6 Sport offers a spacious and luxurious cabin with seating for up to seven passengers. The interior is adorned with premium materials and finishes. The seats are designed for comfort and support. Overall, the 2020 Cadillac XT6 Sport offers a compelling combination of luxury, performance, and sporty design elements, making it an attractive option for buyers seeking a dynamic and refined midsize luxury SUV. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.
Vehicle Features
Okanagan Drives Credit
