Introducing the 2020 Cadillac XT6, a premium luxury SUV that seamlessly blends elegance, performance, and versatility. Designed to accommodate the demands of modern life while embodying Cadillacs legendary craftsmanship, the XT6 exudes sophistication and refinement from every angle. At the heart of the XT6 lies a potent 3.6-liter V6 engine, delivering smooth and responsive power for an exhilarating driving experience. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on long-distance journeys, the XT6 offers a perfect balance of performance and efficiency. Step inside the meticulously crafted cabin, where comfort and convenience converge to create a sanctuary on wheels. With seating for up to seven passengers and ample cargo space, the XT6 ensures that everyone and everything can come along for the ride in luxurious comfort. Premium materials, exquisite detailing, and advanced technology elevate the driving experience, while amenities like the Cadillac User Experience infotainment system keep you connected and entertained on the go. Safety is paramount in the XT6, with a comprehensive suite of driver-assist features and advanced safety technologies providing peace of mind for you and your passengers. From Forward Collision Alert to Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, the XT6 is equipped to help you navigate the road with confidence. With its combination of sleek design, refined performance, and cutting-edge features, the 2020 Cadillac XT6 sets a new standard for luxury SUVs, offering a driving experience thats as exhilarating as it is indulgent.

2020 Cadillac XT6

90,037 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT6

Sport

2020 Cadillac XT6

Sport

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,037KM
Used
VIN 1GYKPGRS3LZ102727

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,037 KM

*CALL FOR PRICE*
Introducing the 2020 Cadillac XT6, a premium luxury SUV that seamlessly blends elegance, performance, and versatility. Designed to accommodate the demands of modern life while embodying Cadillac's legendary craftsmanship, the XT6 exudes sophistication and refinement from every angle.

At the heart of the XT6 lies a potent 3.6-liter V6 engine, delivering smooth and responsive power for an exhilarating driving experience. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on long-distance journeys, the XT6 offers a perfect balance of performance and efficiency.

Step inside the meticulously crafted cabin, where comfort and convenience converge to create a sanctuary on wheels. With seating for up to seven passengers and ample cargo space, the XT6 ensures that everyone and everything can come along for the ride in luxurious comfort. Premium materials, exquisite detailing, and advanced technology elevate the driving experience, while amenities like the Cadillac User Experience infotainment system keep you connected and entertained on the go.

Safety is paramount in the XT6, with a comprehensive suite of driver-assist features and advanced safety technologies providing peace of mind for you and your passengers. From Forward Collision Alert to Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, the XT6 is equipped to help you navigate the road with confidence.

With its combination of sleek design, refined performance, and cutting-edge features, the 2020 Cadillac XT6 sets a new standard for luxury SUVs, offering a driving experience that's as exhilarating as it is indulgent.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

Tachometer
Compass

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

2020 Cadillac XT6