89,002 KM

AT4 w/Leather REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED FRONT SEATS

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

89,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6FEN9M1153464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-326A
  • Mileage 89,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving experience with the 2021 GMC Canyon truck featuring a sophisticated leather interior. Crafted with precision and comfort in mind, this versatile truck blends rugged capability with refined elegance. Whether cruising through city streets or tackling rugged terrain, indulge in the luxurious feel of its premium leather seats, creating an ambiance of style and comfort for every journey.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

