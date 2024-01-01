Menu
<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!</b><br> <br> As the only premium mid-size truck, the GMC Canyon can tow and haul in style and comfort. This 2015 GMC Canyon is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2015 Canyon is built for everything you do with the durability and premium detail you expect from a GMC pickup. Capable, versatile, and entirely refined, the mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a design that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling or you just want a truck, the premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but its easier to maneuver, easier to park, and returns better fuel economy. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 237,274 kms. Its black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/ target=_blank>https://www.platinumautosport.com/credit-application/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! </br> <br> As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. </br> o~o

2015 GMC Canyon

237,274 KM

$20,300

+ tax & licensing
Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

237,274KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6BE37F1128394

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XP224
  • Mileage 237,274 KM

o~o

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

