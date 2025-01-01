Menu
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Express Crew 3.6L V6 4WD $289B/W /w Backup Camera, Parking Assist, Keyless Entry, Heated Side Mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4x4, Fog Lights, Steering Controls, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Bluetooth, Media, USB Ports, Sirrius/XM, Aux Input. DRIVE HOME TODAY! QUICK AND EASY FINANCE! 

This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report.

For a FREE CARFAX REPORT visit www.PrabhSellsCars.ca

At PrabhSellsCars.ca, you can shop and buy your next vehicle entirely online from the comfort of your home. There are no hidden fees, no commission-based salespeople, and no stressful negotiations. Every vehicle we list has passed a 140-point inspection to ensure quality and peace of mind.

Visit www.PrabhSellsCars.ca to browse more photos, detailed vehicle information, and get your FREE CARFAX report today.

PRABHSELLSCARS.CA - YOUR #1 SOURCE FOR CAR LOANS, TRUCK LOANS, AND CREDIT REBUILDING.
Vehicle financing is our specialty, with rates starting as low as 6.9%, no payments for 90 days, and $0 down options available. You can't afford not to get into the vehicle of your dreams!

Low prices. Low rates. Quality vehicles guaranteed.
📍 Kelowna, BC
📞 Call or text 236-457-2055 to get started today.
💻 Apply online at www.PrabhSellsCars.ca
⏰ Open 10AM–8PM daily | Instant approvals | Over 20 lenders available for all credit situations.

Prabhveer "Prabh" Nijjar is a licensed automotive salesperson (VSA Licence #S315220) representing Kelowna Car Centre (Dealer #D50283). This website, Prabh Sells Cars, is an independent marketing platform operated by the salesperson for promotional purposes only. It is not an official dealership website and is not affiliated with any manufacturer brand. All vehicle sales, financing, and warranties are processed through Kelowna Car Centre.

VSA Licensed Automotive Retail Dealer D50283
The vehicle shown in the photo is the actual vehicle being offered for sale. Pricing reflects the vehicle only and does not include applicable PST/GST. All payment examples are based on an 84-month term at 6.9% interest; rates and terms may vary depending on the model year and the customer's personal credit (OAC) at the time of credit approval. A documentation fee of $999 applies to all vehicle purchases unless otherwise stated at the time of sale.

While every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of vehicle features, all advertising platforms used by Kelowna Car Centre rely on VIN decoding systems that may occasionally produce errors. Buyers are encouraged to verify all features and options prior to purchase. Kelowna Car Centre or PrabhSellsCars is not responsible for any discrepancies or misrepresentations regarding listed vehicle features.

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

101,689 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

13113953

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Prabh Sells Cars

2544 Enterprise Way, Kelowna, BC V1X 7X5

236-457-2055

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,689KM
VIN 3C6RR7KG8MG569977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,689 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ram 1500 Classic Express Crew 3.6L V6 4WD $289B/W /w Backup Camera, Parking Assist, Keyless Entry, Heated Side Mirrors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4x4, Fog Lights, Steering Controls, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Bluetooth, Media, USB Ports, Sirrius/XM, Aux Input. DRIVE HOME TODAY! QUICK AND EASY FINANCE! 

This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report.

 

 

 

For a FREE CARFAX REPORT visit www.PrabhSellsCars.ca

At PrabhSellsCars.ca, you can shop and buy your next vehicle entirely online from the comfort of your home. There are no hidden fees, no commission-based salespeople, and no stressful negotiations. Every vehicle we list has passed a 140-point inspection to ensure quality and peace of mind.

Visit www.PrabhSellsCars.ca to browse more photos, detailed vehicle information, and get your FREE CARFAX report today.

PRABHSELLSCARS.CA - YOUR #1 SOURCE FOR CAR LOANS, TRUCK LOANS, AND CREDIT REBUILDING.
Vehicle financing is our specialty, with rates starting as low as 6.9%, no payments for 90 days, and $0 down options available. You can’t afford not to get into the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Low prices. Low rates. Quality vehicles guaranteed.
📍 Kelowna, BC
📞 Call or text 236-457-2055 to get started today.
💻 Apply online at www.PrabhSellsCars.ca
⏰ Open 10AM–8PM daily | Instant approvals | Over 20 lenders available for all credit situations.

Prabhveer “Prabh” Nijjar is a licensed automotive salesperson (VSA Licence #S315220) representing Kelowna Car Centre (Dealer #D50283). This website, Prabh Sells Cars, is an independent marketing platform operated by the salesperson for promotional purposes only. It is not an official dealership website and is not affiliated with any manufacturer brand. All vehicle sales, financing, and warranties are processed through Kelowna Car Centre.

VSA Licensed Automotive Retail Dealer D50283
The vehicle shown in the photo is the actual vehicle being offered for sale. Pricing reflects the vehicle only and does not include applicable PST/GST. All payment examples are based on an 84-month term at 6.9% interest; rates and terms may vary depending on the model year and the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at the time of credit approval. A documentation fee of $999 applies to all vehicle purchases unless otherwise stated at the time of sale.

 

While every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of vehicle features, all advertising platforms used by Kelowna Car Centre rely on VIN decoding systems that may occasionally produce errors. Buyers are encouraged to verify all features and options prior to purchase. Kelowna Car Centre or PrabhSellsCars is not responsible for any discrepancies or misrepresentations regarding listed vehicle features.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prabh Sells Cars

Prabh Sells Cars

2544 Enterprise Way, Kelowna, BC V1X 7X5

236-457-2055

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Prabh Sells Cars

236-457-2055

2021 RAM 1500 Classic