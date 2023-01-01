Menu
New and Used Nissan Murano for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 334
New 2023 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition for sale in Orleans, ON

2023 Nissan Murano

Midnight Edition
$49,915
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Orleans, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Murano AWD SV | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV for sale in Waterloo, ON

2020 Nissan Murano

AWD SV | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | NAV
$30,805
+ tax & lic
80,472KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Murano SV AWD for sale in Grand Forks, BC

2015 Nissan Murano

SV AWD
$21,990
+ tax & lic
137,750KM
ABH Car Sales

Grand Forks, BC

New 2023 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Nissan Murano

SL
$47,393
+ tax & lic
10KM
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

New 2023 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Nissan Murano

SL
$47,693
+ tax & lic
10KM
Sherway Nissan

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Murano SV W/ Remote Start, Heated Seats & Steering for sale in Bedford, NS

2016 Nissan Murano

SV W/ Remote Start, Heated Seats & Steering
$19,990
+ tax & lic
140,000KM
Clutch

Bedford, NS

Used 2015 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Sherwood Park, AB

2015 Nissan Murano

SL
$28,995
+ tax & lic
78,029KM
Park Mazda

Sherwood Park, AB

Used 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum
$27,999
+ tax & lic
69,464KM
Wendell Motors

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD - Panoramic Sunroof - 360 Camera - Heated Front/Rear Seats for sale in North Bay, ON

2018 Nissan Murano

SL AWD - Panoramic Sunroof - 360 Camera - Heated Front/Rear Seats
$33,441
+ tax & lic
56,130KM
North Bay Mazda

North Bay, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum PLATINUM NAVIGATION SUNROOF for sale in Chatham, ON

2020 Nissan Murano

Platinum PLATINUM NAVIGATION SUNROOF
$34,817
+ tax & lic
182,102KM
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Murano for sale in Peterborough, ON

2019 Nissan Murano

$35,011.55
+ tax & lic
35,648KM
Trans Canada Nissan

Peterborough, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Murano PLATINUM, V6, INTERIEUR EN CUIR, TOIT OUVRANT for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC

2017 Nissan Murano

PLATINUM, V6, INTERIEUR EN CUIR, TOIT OUVRANT
$19,380
+ tax & lic
174,370KM
Auto Flash BFH

Saint-Hubert, QC

Used 2018 Nissan Murano for sale in Edmonton, AB

2018 Nissan Murano

Sale
$30,882
+ tax & lic
129,732KM
Go Nissan North

Edmonton, AB

Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL AWD, Navi, Pano Roof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth! for sale in Clarington, ON

2018 Nissan Murano

SL AWD, Navi, Pano Roof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!
$29,995
+ tax & lic
63,716KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2015 Nissan Murano SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2015 Nissan Murano

SV
$17,999
+ tax & lic
69,185KM
Match Auto Market

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2018 Nissan Murano AWD SL - Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Nissan Murano

AWD SL - Sunroof - Navigation
$25,995
+ tax & lic
83,214KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum | Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto for sale in Moose Jaw, SK

2018 Nissan Murano

Platinum | Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto
$35,900
+ tax & lic
76,554KM
Moose Jaw Nissan

Moose Jaw, SK

Used 2013 Nissan Murano for sale in North York, ON

2013 Nissan Murano

$11,450
+ tax & lic
140,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Carlyle, SK

2016 Nissan Murano

SL
$24,995
+ tax & lic
134,500KM
Carlyle Chevrolet Buick GMC

Carlyle, SK

Used 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD, Navi, 360 Cam, Pano Roof, Bluetooth! for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD, Navi, 360 Cam, Pano Roof, Bluetooth!
$29,995
+ tax & lic
81,004KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

New 2023 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Medicine Hat, AB

2023 Nissan Murano

SL
$51,138
+ tax & lic
23KM
Medicine Hat Nissan

Medicine Hat, AB

Used 2019 Nissan Murano SL TI for sale in Greater Sudbury, ON

2019 Nissan Murano

SL TI
$30,995
+ tax & lic
55,663KM
Sudbury Hyundai

Greater Sudbury, ON

Used 2017 Nissan Murano SV for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2017 Nissan Murano

SV
$30,998
+ tax & lic
77,427KM
O'Brians Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2018 Nissan Murano AWD SL - Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Kanata, ON

2018 Nissan Murano

AWD SL - Sunroof - Navigation
$30,295
+ tax & lic
70,518KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Used 2016 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Sherwood Park, AB

2016 Nissan Murano

Platinum
$29,995
+ tax & lic
54,632KM
Park Mazda

Sherwood Park, AB

New 2023 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Yarmouth, NS

2023 Nissan Murano

Platinum
$50,656
+ tax & lic
10KM
Yarmouth Nissan

Yarmouth, NS

New 2023 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Yarmouth, NS

2023 Nissan Murano

SL
$48,264
+ tax & lic
10KM
Yarmouth Nissan

Yarmouth, NS

Used 2019 Nissan Murano SL AWD NAVI LEATHER PANO/ROOF B/SPOT 360/CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2019 Nissan Murano

SL AWD NAVI LEATHER PANO/ROOF B/SPOT 360/CAMERA
$28,990
+ tax & lic
66,108KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Murano for sale in Edmonton, AB

2019 Nissan Murano

Sale
$34,499
+ tax & lic
67,217KM
Northstar Hyundai

Edmonton, AB

Used 2007 Nissan Murano S for sale in Sudbury, ON

2007 Nissan Murano

S
$3,000
+ tax & lic
235,000KM
Palladino Mazda

Sudbury, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Murano for sale in Edmonton, AB

2014 Nissan Murano

Sale
$17,688
+ tax & lic
146,800KM
Go Nissan North

Edmonton, AB

Used 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD CVT for sale in Port Moody, BC

2018 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD CVT
$33,995
+ tax & lic
26,419KM
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

Port Moody, BC

Used 2020 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2020 Nissan Murano

SL
$39,994
+ tax & lic
44,067KM
Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2004 Nissan Murano 4dr SL AWD Auto for sale in Oshawa, ON

2004 Nissan Murano

4dr SL AWD Auto
$2,989
+ tax & lic
395,724KM
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Oshawa, ON

Used 2021 Nissan Murano AWD Platinum - Woodgrain Trim for sale in Kanata, ON

2021 Nissan Murano

AWD Platinum - Woodgrain Trim
$42,480
+ tax & lic
35,075KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Murano AWD SL - Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Kanata, ON

2018 Nissan Murano

AWD SL - Sunroof - Navigation
$31,980
+ tax & lic
36,996KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Used 2023 Nissan Murano Platinum - Like new, mint condition for sale in Orleans, ON

2023 Nissan Murano

Platinum - Like new, mint condition
$47,999
+ tax & lic
1,919KM
Myers Automotive Group

Orleans, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Murano SV AWD, Tech Pkg, Navi, 360 Cam, Pano Roof! for sale in Clarington, ON

2020 Nissan Murano

SV AWD, Tech Pkg, Navi, 360 Cam, Pano Roof!
$30,995
+ tax & lic
80,237KM
Autoplanet

Clarington, ON

Used 2018 Nissan Murano Platinum No Accidents | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2018 Nissan Murano

Platinum No Accidents | Local
$36,998
+ tax & lic
68,540KM
Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2014 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Memory seats | Bluetooth for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2014 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD | Leather | Moonroof | Memory seats | Bluetooth
Sale
Video
$26,991
+ tax & lic
55,007KM
Birchwood Nissan

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2017 Nissan Murano NAV LEATHER PANO ROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2017 Nissan Murano

NAV LEATHER PANO ROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$24,495
+ tax & lic
157,086KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Scarborough, ON

2019 Nissan Murano

SL
$39,983
+ tax & lic
7,449KM
Scarboro Mazda

Scarborough, ON

Used 2019 Nissan Murano AWD SL for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Nissan Murano

AWD SL
$35,800
+ tax & lic
10,745KM
Barrhaven Chrysler

Ottawa, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Nissan Murano

Platinum
$16,995
+ tax & lic
176,618KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2014 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Guelph, ON

2014 Nissan Murano

Platinum
$16,995
+ tax & lic
176,618KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

New 2023 Nissan Murano Midnight Edition - Leather Seats for sale in Swift Current, SK

2023 Nissan Murano

Midnight Edition - Leather Seats
$50,507
+ tax & lic
CALL
Standard Nissan

Swift Current, SK

New 2023 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Nissan Murano

Platinum
$51,719
+ tax & lic
16KM
Birchwood Nissan

Winnipeg, MB

Used 2017 Nissan Murano AWD, BK UP CAMERA-LEATHER-PANORAMA ROOF-BLUETOOTH for sale in Scarborough, ON

2017 Nissan Murano

AWD, BK UP CAMERA-LEATHER-PANORAMA ROOF-BLUETOOTH
$16,990
+ tax & lic
241,482KM
Super Economy Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum for sale in Charlottetown, PE

2020 Nissan Murano

Platinum
$37,995
+ tax & lic
64,612KM
Discover Kia

Charlottetown, PE

Used 2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

"Like NEW low PRICE" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Sale
$6,999
+ tax & lic
CALL
Kelly and Sons Auto

Ajax, ON