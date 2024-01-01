$29,978+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Murano
SL Leather Seats | Moonroof | Remote Start
2020 Nissan Murano
SL Leather Seats | Moonroof | Remote Start
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$29,978
+ taxes & licensing
100,625KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AZ2CS9LN122507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 00U572
- Mileage 100,625 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Driver Assistance, Sunroof, Hands Free Liftgate, Heated Seats!
This 2020 Nissan Murano boasts impressive power delivery, excellent on-road handling attributes, and the all-around capability of a modern crossover SUV. This 2020 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2020 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This SUV has 100,625 kms. It's super black metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is SL. This Murano SL has all the adaptive and active safety features you could ever want, like intelligent assistance with cruise control with adaptive speed, driver alertness, blind spot intervention, moving object detection, and emergency braking with collision warning. This is matched to a luxuriously comfortable interior power sunroof, adjustable interior ambient lighting, hands free power liftgate, remote start, Advanced Drive Assist, text assistant, Around View Monitor 360 degree camera, dual zone automatic climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and keyless entry, remote front window roll down, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, leather seats, and heated power front seats. Keeping you connected is an 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and a Bose premium sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Driver Assistance, Sunroof, Hands Free Liftgate, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
This 2020 Nissan Murano boasts impressive power delivery, excellent on-road handling attributes, and the all-around capability of a modern crossover SUV. This 2020 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Midland.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2020 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This SUV has 100,625 kms. It's super black metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is SL. This Murano SL has all the adaptive and active safety features you could ever want, like intelligent assistance with cruise control with adaptive speed, driver alertness, blind spot intervention, moving object detection, and emergency braking with collision warning. This is matched to a luxuriously comfortable interior power sunroof, adjustable interior ambient lighting, hands free power liftgate, remote start, Advanced Drive Assist, text assistant, Around View Monitor 360 degree camera, dual zone automatic climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and keyless entry, remote front window roll down, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, leather seats, and heated power front seats. Keeping you connected is an 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and a Bose premium sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Driver Assistance, Sunroof, Hands Free Liftgate, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
4.677 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Wheels: 20" Machined Alloy
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
11 Speakers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
20" Wheels
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
Driver Assistance
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Hands Free Liftgate
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Navigation system: NissanConnect Navigation
Package AA00 (DISC)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bourgeois Nissan
2020 Nissan Qashqai SV Trailer Hitch | Remote Start | SXM 45,758 KM $23,488 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Kicks SR LED Headlights | Bose Sound | Tint 42,792 KM $23,928 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Remote Start | Sport Apparence | BT 138,585 KM $23,739 + tax & lic
Email Bourgeois Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
Call Dealer
705-540-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,978
+ taxes & licensing
Bourgeois Nissan
705-540-8010
2020 Nissan Murano