This 2020 BMW X7 comes in Sleek Carbon Black Metallic, with Black Merino Leather Interior. Highly optioned vehicle with Premium Excellence Package, M Sport Package, Harman/Kardon Sound System, SKy Lounge Panoramic Glass, Massaging Driver Seat, Driving Assistance, Parking Assistance, M Sport Exhaust System and other premium features! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2020 BMW X7

75,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X7

xDrive 40i

2020 BMW X7

xDrive 40i

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,200KM
Used
VIN 5UXCW2C00L9C49645

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Met
  • Interior Colour BMW Individual Black Extd Merino Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 75,200 KM

