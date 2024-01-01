Menu
Account
Sign In
A pre-owned vehicle from OpenRoad Auto Group comes with the top-notch used car warranty, featuring a 90-day or 5000-kilometer powertrain warranty, a clean title, a safety inspection, and immediate membership in the OpenRoad Club. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2021 Toyota Corolla

67,910 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 10987454
  2. 10987454
  3. 10987454
  4. 10987454
  5. 10987454
  6. 10987454
  7. 10987454
  8. 10987454
  9. 10987454
  10. 10987454
  11. 10987454
  12. 10987454
  13. 10987454
  14. 10987454
  15. 10987454
  16. 10987454
  17. 10987454
  18. 10987454
  19. 10987454
  20. 10987454
  21. 10987454
  22. 10987454
  23. 10987454
  24. 10987454
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,910KM
Used
VIN JTNK4MBE6M3125923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,910 KM

Vehicle Description

A pre-owned vehicle from OpenRoad Auto Group comes with the top-notch used car warranty, featuring a 90-day or 5000-kilometer powertrain warranty, a clean title, a safety inspection, and immediate membership in the OpenRoad Club. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2015 BMW 535xi for sale in Langley City, BC
2015 BMW 535xi 66,577 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan 2,625 KM $57,889 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS 23,185 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Corolla