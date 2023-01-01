Menu
2015 Dodge Challenger

59,723 KM

Details Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

2015 Dodge Challenger

2015 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack

2015 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack

Location

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

59,723KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9488181
  • Stock #: 13UTNA65262
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ4FH865262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour B5 Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Leather Trim. Embroidered Seats - Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 13UTNA65262
  • Mileage 59,723 KM

Vehicle Features

Technology Group
Sound Group II
Driver Convenience Group
6 Speed Manual (dec) - Manual
B5 Blue Pearl
Shaker
Uconnect 8.4 An AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV
Scat Pack Appearance GRP (int/ext)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

