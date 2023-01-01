$43,900+ tax & licensing
$43,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
604-532-8888
2015 Dodge Challenger
Scat Pack
Location
5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
59,723KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9488181
- Stock #: 13UTNA65262
- VIN: 2C3CDZFJ4FH865262
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour B5 Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Leather Trim. Embroidered Seats - Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,723 KM
Vehicle Features
Technology Group
Sound Group II
Driver Convenience Group
6 Speed Manual (dec) - Manual
B5 Blue Pearl
Shaker
Uconnect 8.4 An AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV
Scat Pack Appearance GRP (int/ext)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
