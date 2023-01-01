Menu
2016 GMC Acadia

158,871 KM

Details

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Denali AWD NAVI SUNROOF DVD CAMERA 7-PASS

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

158,871KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9968687
  • Stock #: 14712-19
  • VIN: 1GKKVTKD0GJ170606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14712-19
  • Mileage 158,871 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

