2016 GMC Acadia
Denali AWD NAVI SUNROOF DVD CAMERA 7-PASS
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
158,871KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9968687
- Stock #: 14712-19
- VIN: 1GKKVTKD0GJ170606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
