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<p>2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with the 3.6L V6 engine, automatic, 4x4, upgraded suspension, upgraded, front/rear bumper, aftermarket tires & rims, leather interior, heating front seats, heating steering wheel, reverse camera, colour matching 3 piece removable roof, am/fm/bluetooth and so much more!</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $395 </p>

2018 Jeep Wrangler

76,300 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Watch This Vehicle
14030211.808666482?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25900

2018 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

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Contact Seller
Sale

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXFG2JW125965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with the 3.6L V6 engine, automatic, 4x4, upgraded suspension, upgraded, front/rear bumper, aftermarket tires & rims, leather interior, heating front seats, heating steering wheel, reverse camera, colour matching 3 piece removable roof, am/fm/bluetooth and so much more!

 

Documentation Fee: $395 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

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604-532-XXXX

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604-532-8828

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$35,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2018 Jeep Wrangler