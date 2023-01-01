$59,966+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,966
+ taxes & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
604-591-8881
2019 BMW 7 Series
2019 BMW 7 Series
750Li xDrive
Location
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
604-591-8881
$59,966
+ taxes & licensing
40,398KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9539179
- Stock #: P214677
- VIN: WBA7F2C53KB239787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 40,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Trunk
Push Button Start
Power Memory Seats
Navigation
Paddle Shifters
Power Folding Mirrors
Lane Assist
Harman Kardon Sound System
Rear Air Control
Premium leather seats
Blind Spot Detection
Power Telescopic Steering Wheel
360 degree camera
Pedestrian Warning
2019 BMW 750LI XDRIVE M PACKAGE PANORAMIC SUNROOF
FRONT & REAR MASSAGING SEATS
HEATED & COOLED FRONT & REAR SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEADS UP DISPLAY
FRONT COLLISION BRAKING
SECURITY VISORS
KEYLESS GOBALANCE OF BMW FACTORY WARRANTYCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE ---- PRE APPROVAL ----STOCK # P214677PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301al...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4