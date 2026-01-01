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<p>2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport S with the 3.5L v6 engine, 4x4, automatic, cloth interior, 3 piece removable roof, heating steering wheel, heating front seats, fordable rear seats, power locks/windows/mirrors, am/fm/bluetooth, plug in android auto/apple carplay, reverse camera and so much more!</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $395</p>

2022 Jeep Wrangler

32,550 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S

Watch This Vehicle
14463067

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

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Contact Seller
Sale

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
32,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXAG4NW138830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 32,550 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport S with the 3.5L v6 engine, 4x4, automatic, cloth interior, 3 piece removable roof, heating steering wheel, heating front seats, fordable rear seats, power locks/windows/mirrors, am/fm/bluetooth, plug in android auto/apple carplay, reverse camera and so much more!

 

Documentation Fee: $395

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

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604-532-XXXX

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604-532-8828

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$34,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2022 Jeep Wrangler