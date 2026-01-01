$34,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
32,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXAG4NW138830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 32,550 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport S with the 3.5L v6 engine, 4x4, automatic, cloth interior, 3 piece removable roof, heating steering wheel, heating front seats, fordable rear seats, power locks/windows/mirrors, am/fm/bluetooth, plug in android auto/apple carplay, reverse camera and so much more!
Documentation Fee: $395
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2022 Jeep Wrangler