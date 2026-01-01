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<p>2025 Ford Transit T350 medium roof with the 3.5L PFDI engine, all wheel drive, reverse camera, blind spot monitoring, am/fm/bluetooth, bulkhead w/ lockable door, trailer wiring, tow/haul w/ trailer wiring, extended running boards, cargo area vinyl floor cover, 4.10 limited slip axle and so much more!</p><p> </p><p>Documentation fee: $395</p>

2025 Ford Transit Cargo Van

25,700 KM

Details Description Features

$67,770

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-350 148" Med Rf 9500 GVWR AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14459185.823868878?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25900

2025 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-350 148" Med Rf 9500 GVWR AWD

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

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Contact Seller
Sale

$67,770

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
25,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBW2C86SKA51465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 25,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Ford Transit T350 medium roof with the 3.5L PFDI engine, all wheel drive, reverse camera, blind spot monitoring, am/fm/bluetooth, bulkhead w/ lockable door, trailer wiring, tow/haul w/ trailer wiring, extended running boards, cargo area vinyl floor cover, 4.10 limited slip axle and so much more!

 

Documentation fee: $395

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

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604-532-XXXX

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604-532-8828

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$67,770

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2025 Ford Transit Cargo Van