$67,770+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-350 148" Med Rf 9500 GVWR AWD
2025 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-350 148" Med Rf 9500 GVWR AWD
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$67,770
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
25,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTBW2C86SKA51465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 25,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2025 Ford Transit T350 medium roof with the 3.5L PFDI engine, all wheel drive, reverse camera, blind spot monitoring, am/fm/bluetooth, bulkhead w/ lockable door, trailer wiring, tow/haul w/ trailer wiring, extended running boards, cargo area vinyl floor cover, 4.10 limited slip axle and so much more!
Documentation fee: $395
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Call Dealer
604-532-XXXX(click to show)
$67,770
+ taxes & licensing>
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2025 Ford Transit Cargo Van