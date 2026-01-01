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<div>Elevate Your Towing: 2022 RAM 2500 Big Horn Crew Cab Long Box</div><div>Experience the perfect blend of heavy-duty capability and premium comfort. This pristine, <strong>zero-accident</strong> 2022 RAM 2500 Big Horn is engineered to dominate the job site and elevate your weekend getaways. Finished in striking <strong>Billet Silver Metallic</strong> over a refined Black and Diesel Grey premium interior, this long-box powerhouse commands attention on any road.</div><div> </div><hr><div> </div><div>Performance & Capability</div><div>At the heart of this beast is the legendary <strong>6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel</strong> engine, delivering relentless torque and unmatched towing confidence.</div><ul><li><strong>6.7L Cummins I-6 Diesel</strong></li><li><strong>6-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong></li><li><strong>4X4 with Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly</strong></li><li><strong>Class V Hitch Receiver</strong> (4-pin/7-pin harness)</li><li><strong>Bright Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps</strong></li><li><strong>Factory Mopar Spray-In Bedliner</strong></li><li><strong>Engine Block Heater</strong></li><li><strong>Heavy-Duty Front & Rear Shocks</strong></li><li><strong>Clearance Lamps & Tow Hooks</strong></li></ul><div> </div><hr><div> </div><div>Upgraded Packages & Luxury Comforts</div><div>Equipped with the <strong>Level A Equipment Group</strong> and <strong>Protection Group</strong>, this Big Horn balances rugged utility with first-class convenience.</div><ul><li><strong>Premium Seating</strong>: Power 8-way driver seat with 2-way lumbar adjust.</li><li><strong>Versatile Cabin</strong>: 40/20/40 split bench front, 60/40 split-folding rear bench.</li><li><strong>Smart Storage</strong>: Second-row in-floor storage bins.</li><li><strong>Premium Accents</strong>: 18x8-inch polished forged aluminum wheels.</li><li>Convenience Options: Remote start, power-adjustable pedals, and a universal garage door opener.</li></ul><div> </div><hr><div> </div><div>Cutting-Edge Technology & Safety</div><div>Stay connected and secure with RAM’s advanced driver-centric tech suite.</div><ul><li><strong>Uconnect 5 System</strong>: Features an 8.4-inch touchscreen display.</li><li><strong>Smartphone Integration</strong>: Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto capability.</li><li><strong>Connectivity</strong>: 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and a 3.5-inch full-colour cluster.</li><li><strong>Park-Sense & ParkView</strong>: Rear park assist system and backup camera.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety</strong>: Electronic Stability Control, Trailer Sway Control, and Hill Start Assist.</li></ul><div> </div><hr><div> </div><p>Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes</p><p> </p><p>Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.</p><p> </p><p>For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/</p><p> </p><p>Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227</p><p>19987 Fraser Highway</p><p>Langley BC</p><p>V3A 4E2</p><p> </p><p>VSA : 31259</p>

2022 RAM 2500

118,297 KM

Details Description Features

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew 8' Box *No Accidents 6.7 Diesel*

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2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew 8' Box *No Accidents 6.7 Diesel*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

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$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
118,297KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UR5JL4NG349945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black interior / Diesel Grey Seats
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RT1702
  • Mileage 118,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate Your Towing: 2022 RAM 2500 Big Horn Crew Cab Long BoxExperience the perfect blend of heavy-duty capability and premium comfort. This pristine, zero-accident 2022 RAM 2500 Big Horn is engineered to dominate the job site and elevate your weekend getaways. Finished in striking Billet Silver Metallic over a refined Black and Diesel Grey premium interior, this long-box powerhouse commands attention on any road.  Performance & CapabilityAt the heart of this beast is the legendary 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel engine, delivering relentless torque and unmatched towing confidence.
  • 6.7L Cummins I-6 Diesel
  • 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
  • 4X4 with Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly
  • Class V Hitch Receiver (4-pin/7-pin harness)
  • Bright Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
  • Factory Mopar Spray-In Bedliner
  • Engine Block Heater
  • Heavy-Duty Front & Rear Shocks
  • Clearance Lamps & Tow Hooks
  Upgraded Packages & Luxury ComfortsEquipped with the Level A Equipment Group and Protection Group, this Big Horn balances rugged utility with first-class convenience.
  • Premium Seating: Power 8-way driver seat with 2-way lumbar adjust.
  • Versatile Cabin: 40/20/40 split bench front, 60/40 split-folding rear bench.
  • Smart Storage: Second-row in-floor storage bins.
  • Premium Accents: 18x8-inch polished forged aluminum wheels.
  • Convenience Options: Remote start, power-adjustable pedals, and a universal garage door opener.
  Cutting-Edge Technology & SafetyStay connected and secure with RAM’s advanced driver-centric tech suite.
  • Uconnect 5 System: Features an 8.4-inch touchscreen display.
  • Smartphone Integration: Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto capability.
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and a 3.5-inch full-colour cluster.
  • Park-Sense & ParkView: Rear park assist system and backup camera.
  • Advanced Safety: Electronic Stability Control, Trailer Sway Control, and Hill Start Assist.
  

Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees

 

 

All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

VSA : 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

2HZ
A72
DG7
DME
ETL
LNC
M9X9
PSC
UEL
WBH
XAA
XBM
XEA
XMF
Z7F

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

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$53,995

+ taxes & licensing>

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604-510-7227

2022 RAM 2500