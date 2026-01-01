$53,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew 8' Box *No Accidents 6.7 Diesel*
2022 RAM 2500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew 8' Box *No Accidents 6.7 Diesel*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black interior / Diesel Grey Seats
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RT1702
- Mileage 118,297 KM
Vehicle Description
- 6.7L Cummins I-6 Diesel
- 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 4X4 with Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly
- Class V Hitch Receiver (4-pin/7-pin harness)
- Bright Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
- Factory Mopar Spray-In Bedliner
- Engine Block Heater
- Heavy-Duty Front & Rear Shocks
- Clearance Lamps & Tow Hooks
- Premium Seating: Power 8-way driver seat with 2-way lumbar adjust.
- Versatile Cabin: 40/20/40 split bench front, 60/40 split-folding rear bench.
- Smart Storage: Second-row in-floor storage bins.
- Premium Accents: 18x8-inch polished forged aluminum wheels.
- Convenience Options: Remote start, power-adjustable pedals, and a universal garage door opener.
- Uconnect 5 System: Features an 8.4-inch touchscreen display.
- Smartphone Integration: Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto capability.
- Connectivity: 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and a 3.5-inch full-colour cluster.
- Park-Sense & ParkView: Rear park assist system and backup camera.
- Advanced Safety: Electronic Stability Control, Trailer Sway Control, and Hill Start Assist.
Starting Nov 15 2025 Autoworld Will Not Be Charging Any Documentation fees
All Prices Are Plus Applicable Sales Taxes
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
VSA : 31259
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604-510-7227