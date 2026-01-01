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<p>2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor, electric, all wheel drive, cloth interior, power driver/passenger seat, power trunk, range of up to 447 kilometres, heating front seats, charging cable, multiple apps including android auto/apple carplay, 360 degree camera, balance of factory warranty and so much more!</p><p> </p><p>Documentation Fee: $395</p><p># of keys: 1</p>

2024 Polestar 2

12,100 KM

Details Description Features

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Polestar 2

Watch This Vehicle
14507992

2024 Polestar 2

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

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Contact Seller
Sale

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
12,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN YSMFD3KA6RL214318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U2627
  • Mileage 12,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor, electric, all wheel drive, cloth interior, power driver/passenger seat, power trunk, range of up to 447 kilometres, heating front seats, charging cable, multiple apps including android auto/apple carplay, 360 degree camera, balance of factory warranty and so much more!

 

Documentation Fee: $395

# of keys: 1

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

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604-532-XXXX

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604-532-8828

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$37,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2024 Polestar 2