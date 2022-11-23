Menu
2020 Volvo XC60

27,212 KM

Details

$68,990

+ tax & licensing
$68,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2020 Volvo XC60

2020 Volvo XC60

Hybrid T8 Inscription - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - NO PST!

2020 Volvo XC60

Hybrid T8 Inscription - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - NO PST!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

$68,990

+ taxes & licensing

27,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9334189
  • Stock #: U8212
  • VIN: LYVBR0DL2LB573783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Napa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident XC60 T8 Inscription in Onyx Black on Charcoal Napa Leather. Equipped with both Premium Premium Plus Packages Linear Lime Inlays. No PST on this purchase

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

