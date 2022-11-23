$68,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo XC60
Hybrid T8 Inscription - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - NO PST!
Location
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
27,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9334189
- Stock #: U8212
- VIN: LYVBR0DL2LB573783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal Napa Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,212 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident XC60 T8 Inscription in Onyx Black on Charcoal Napa Leather. Equipped with both Premium Premium Plus Packages Linear Lime Inlays. No PST on this purchase
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3