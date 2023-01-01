2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9581161

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

