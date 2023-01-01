$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bluenose Motor Co Ltd
250-951-9957
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
Location
Bluenose Motor Co Ltd
1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2
250-951-9957
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
161,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9581161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bluenose Motor Co Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Bluenose Motor Co Ltd
Sales Location
1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2