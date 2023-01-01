Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

161,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

250-951-9957

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Location

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2

250-951-9957

  1. 1675465764
  2. 1675465763
  3. 1675465763
  4. 1675465763
  5. 1675465763
  6. 1675465764
  7. 1675465763
  8. 1675465763
  9. 1675465761
  10. 1675465763
  11. 1675465761
  12. 1675465761
  13. 1675465761
  14. 1675465762
  15. 1675465762
  16. 1675465762
  17. 1675465762
  18. 1675465762
  19. 1675465762
  20. 1675465762
  21. 1675465763
  22. 1675465763
  23. 1675465763
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9581161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

2010 Mercedes-Benz G...
 161,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 BMW X5
38,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-550
203,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Bluenose Motor Co Ltd

Sales Location

1401 Springhill Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2T2

Call Dealer

250-951-XXXX

(click to show)

250-951-9957

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory