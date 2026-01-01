$26,691+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT 4x4
2019 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT 4x4
Location
Bannister Automotive Group
933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1
250-493-2333
$26,691
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,275 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4x4
Adventure starts wherever the road ends in this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport, a rugged 4-door SUV built to tackle trails while remaining comfortable enough for everyday driving. Powered by the proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine producing 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission and Jeep's legendary Command-Trac® 4x4 system for outstanding capability in all types of terrain. Whether you're exploring the backcountry or cruising through town, the Wrangler delivers the confidence and versatility Jeep is famous for. The Unlimited Sport offers the iconic Wrangler experience with the added practicality of four full-size doors and generous cargo space. Inside, you'll find a durable and functional cabin featuring a Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a rear vision camera, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and air conditioning. Removable doors and roof panels let you enjoy true open-air driving, while the rugged body-on-frame construction and Trail Rated® heritage make this Wrangler ready for your next adventure. With its no reported accident history, this Wrangler Unlimited Sport offers added peace of mind for the road ahead.
3.6L Pentastar V6 285 HP and 260 lb-ft of torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Command-Trac® 4x4
No Reported Accidents
4-Door Unlimited Model with Spacious Interior
Removable Roof & Doors for Open-Air Driving
Trail Rated® Capability & Rear Vision Camera
Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Additional Features
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