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<p><strong><u>2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4x4</u></strong></p><p>Adventure starts wherever the road ends in this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport, a rugged 4-door SUV built to tackle trails while remaining comfortable enough for everyday driving. Powered by the proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine producing 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission and Jeep's legendary Command-Trac® 4x4 system for outstanding capability in all types of terrain. Whether you're exploring the backcountry or cruising through town, the Wrangler delivers the confidence and versatility Jeep is famous for. The Unlimited Sport offers the iconic Wrangler experience with the added practicality of four full-size doors and generous cargo space. Inside, you'll find a durable and functional cabin featuring a Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a rear vision camera, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and air conditioning. Removable doors and roof panels let you enjoy true open-air driving, while the rugged body-on-frame construction and Trail Rated® heritage make this Wrangler ready for your next adventure. With its no reported accident history, this Wrangler Unlimited Sport offers added peace of mind for the road ahead.</p><p> 3.6L Pentastar V6 285 HP and 260 lb-ft of torque</p><p> 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Command-Trac® 4x4</p><p> No Reported Accidents</p><p> 4-Door Unlimited Model with Spacious Interior</p><p> Removable Roof & Doors for Open-Air Driving</p><p> Trail Rated® Capability & Rear Vision Camera</p><p>Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!</p>

2019 Jeep Wrangler

136,275 KM

Details Description Features

$26,691

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14501437

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT 4x4

Location

Bannister Automotive Group

933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1

250-493-2333

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Contact Seller

$26,691

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
136,275KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG3KW632149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,275 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4x4

Adventure starts wherever the road ends in this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport, a rugged 4-door SUV built to tackle trails while remaining comfortable enough for everyday driving. Powered by the proven 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine producing 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, it's paired with a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission and Jeep's legendary Command-Trac® 4x4 system for outstanding capability in all types of terrain. Whether you're exploring the backcountry or cruising through town, the Wrangler delivers the confidence and versatility Jeep is famous for. The Unlimited Sport offers the iconic Wrangler experience with the added practicality of four full-size doors and generous cargo space. Inside, you'll find a durable and functional cabin featuring a Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a rear vision camera, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and air conditioning. Removable doors and roof panels let you enjoy true open-air driving, while the rugged body-on-frame construction and Trail Rated® heritage make this Wrangler ready for your next adventure. With its no reported accident history, this Wrangler Unlimited Sport offers added peace of mind for the road ahead.

3.6L Pentastar V6 285 HP and 260 lb-ft of torque

8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Command-Trac® 4x4

No Reported Accidents

4-Door Unlimited Model with Spacious Interior

Removable Roof & Doors for Open-Air Driving

Trail Rated® Capability & Rear Vision Camera

Here at Bannister Chevrolet Penticton, we make it easy to buy a vehicle from us, with delivery options available to you. Not only thatwe offer great prices for your vehicle. We. Buy. Cars! And we want yours. If you're ready to get out of your vehicle and into a new one, reach out today!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT 4x4 for sale in Penticton, BC
2019 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT 4x4 136,275 KM $26,691 + tax & lic

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Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Automotive Group

Bannister Chevrolet Penticton

933 Westminster Ave W, Penticton, BC V2A 1L1

Call Dealer

250-493-XXXX

(click to show)

250-493-2333

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$26,691

+ taxes & licensing>

Bannister Automotive Group

250-493-2333

2019 Jeep Wrangler