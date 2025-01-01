Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

86,381 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Wolfsburg Edition 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M

12116019

OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody

3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7

604-461-9111

Used
86,381KM
VIN WVGNV7AX2HW506431

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 10UTNA06431
  • Mileage 86,381 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

604-461-9111

