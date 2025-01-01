$19,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Wolfsburg Edition 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Mazda Port Moody
3170 St Johns St, Port Moody, BC V3H 2C7
604-461-9111
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,381KM
VIN WVGNV7AX2HW506431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 10UTNA06431
- Mileage 86,381 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan