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Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful Carrara White 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet With 39,685kms. <br/> <br/> <br/> - 430 Horsepower 3.8L Naturally Aspirated Flat-6 Engine/7-Speed PDK/AWD <br/> - Two-Tone Leather Black /Garnet Red <br/> - PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS WITH POWER SPORT SEATS (Seat Ventilation, Porsche Entry & Drive, Light Design Package Automatically Dimming Mirrors, Seat Heating) <br/> - BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE <br/> - Side Skirts Painted <br/> - Convertible Top Black <br/> - Full LED Headlights With Porsche Dynamic Lights System Plus <br/> - ParkAssist Front And Rear With Reversing Camera <br/> - Power Steering Plus <br/> - Elimination Alcantara <br/> - Centre Console Trim In Leather <br/> - Carbon Interior Package <br/> - Auto Start/Stop And Much More! <br/> <br/> <br/> Stock# G000271P Dealer # 50276 <br/> <br/> <br/> $995 Documentation Fee <br/> <br/> <br/> 3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components <br/> <br/> <br/> *Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request. <br/> <br/> <br/> *We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers. <br/> <br/> <br/> *Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family! <br/> <br/> <br/> *Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available. <br/> <br/> <br/> *For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly. <br/> <br/> <br/> At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way. <br/> - <br/>

2015 Porsche 911

39,685 KM

Details Description

$135,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Porsche 911

Carrera S

Watch This Vehicle
14084910.810738960?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33113

2015 Porsche 911

Carrera S

Location

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

604-416-8988

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Contact Seller

$135,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
39,685KM
VIN WP0CB2A92FS154609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 39,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Transparent Motorcars is pleased to offer this beautiful Carrara White 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet With 39,685kms.


- 430 Horsepower 3.8L Naturally Aspirated Flat-6 Engine/7-Speed PDK/AWD
- Two-Tone Leather Black /Garnet Red
- PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS WITH POWER SPORT SEATS (Seat Ventilation, Porsche Entry & Drive, Light Design Package Automatically Dimming Mirrors, Seat Heating)
- BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE
- Side Skirts Painted
- Convertible Top Black
- Full LED Headlights With Porsche Dynamic Lights System Plus
- ParkAssist Front And Rear With Reversing Camera
- Power Steering Plus
- Elimination Alcantara
- Centre Console Trim In Leather
- Carbon Interior Package
- Auto Start/Stop And Much More!


Stock# G000271P Dealer # 50276


$995 Documentation Fee


3 Month Warranty Will Be Provided


This vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 110-point inspection at our state-of-the-art service facility, covering: Powertrain, Suspension, Tire Tread Depth ,Brake Condition ,All Electrical Components


*Each vehicle comes with a limited warranty for your peace of mind.


*Free, full CARFAX Vehicle History Report available upon request.


*We are a 5-star rated Google dealership, trusted by our customers.


*Thousands of satisfied customers we invite you to join our automotive family!


*Complimentary pick-up service from the airport, ferry terminal, or SkyTrain station is available.


*For details on our refund and buyback policy, please contact our team directly.


At our dealership, we pride ourselves on building lasting relationships with our customers. Were not just a one-time dealer we are committed to being your trusted partner for all your vehicle needs, now and in the future. From your initial purchase to ongoing service, we aim to exceed expectations every step of the way.
-

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2015 Porsche 911 Carrera S 39,685 KM $135,995 + tax & lic

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Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

4211 No. 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C3

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604-416-XXXX

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604-416-8988

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$135,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Transparent Motorcars (D.V Exotic Auto Group)

604-416-8988

2015 Porsche 911