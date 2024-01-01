$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
2020 Ford Ranger
LARIAT
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
VIN 1FTER4FH1LLA90133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
99H
44U
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
68 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto
707.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front Anti-Roll
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather Door Trim Insert
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Streaming Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Ford Ranger