$65,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford Transit
Cargo Van BASE
2020 Ford Transit
Cargo Van BASE
Location
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
$65,995
+ taxes & licensing
86,592KM
Used
VIN 1FTBF4UG9LKA11772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 86,592 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.73 LIMITED-SLIP AXLE RATIO
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L EcoBoost V6
250 Amp Alternator
95 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 9,950 lbs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
1769.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Reverse Sensing System
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Cab Clearance lights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 205/75R16C 113/111 AS BSW
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 16" Heavy Duty Silver Steel -inc: exposed lug nuts, The centre ornament only comes on the front wheels, and not on the rear wheels
Interior
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Oxford White
ORDER CODE 101A
2 ADDITIONAL KEYS (4 TOTAL)
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
DARK PALAZZO GREY CLOTH HEATED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPD AUTOMATIC W/OD & SELECTSHIFT
CRUISE CONTROL W/ADJUSTABLE SPD LIMITING DEVICE (ASLD)
MIDSHIP EXTENDED RANGE FUEL TANK (117 LITRES)
SHORT-ARM MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR ADJUSTING MIRRORS
Transmission: 10-Spd Automatic w/OD & SelectShift -inc: auxiliary transmission oil cooler
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER (TBC)
DUAL ALTERNATORS (250 AMPS EACH)
LOAD AREA PROTECTION PACKAGE
DARK PALAZZO GREY, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
110V/150W POWER OUTLET
2 ADDITIONAL KEYS (4 TOTAL) -inc: key fobs
110V/150W POWER OUTLET -inc: The AC power outlet is designed to power low-draw electrical devices w/a household-style outlet for added convenience
SHORT-ARM MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR ADJUSTING MIRRORS -inc: turn signals
RADIO: AM/FM W/SYNC 3 & 8 SCREEN
CRUISE CONTROL W/ADJUSTABLE SPD LIMITING DEVICE (ASLD) -inc: The ASLD feature is great for city driving; it allows the driver to set an upper speed limit for the vehicle, If the vehicle begins to approach the upper speed limit then audible and visual w...
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Deletes rear tow hook, relay system for backup/B+/running lights, This package does not include a Trailer Brake Controller (67D), Additionally, if customer wants a trailer brake controller after initial purchase, it...
LOAD AREA PROTECTION PACKAGE -inc: complete rear polypropylene panels on side walls and doors, Front & Rear Vinyl Floor Covering, wheel well liners
MIDSHIP EXTENDED RANGE FUEL TANK (117 LITRES) -inc: capless fuel fill
DARK PALAZZO GREY CLOTH HEATED BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/lumbar, 10-way power passenger seat w/lumbar and driver and passenger armrest
ENGINE: 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology, 3.73 Limited-Slip Axle Ratio
RADIO: AM/FM W/SYNC 3 & 8" SCREEN -inc: Bluetooth, audio input jack, dual USB ports, a coloured multi-function touch screen and 4 speakers (front), SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steeri...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Jacobson Ford
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
Call Dealer
(250) 832-XXXX(click to show)
$65,995
+ taxes & licensing
Jacobson Ford
(250) 832-2101
2020 Ford Transit