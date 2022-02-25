$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit
Cargo Van BASE
Location
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
21,246KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8354499
- Stock #: 0P8486
- VIN: 1FTBR2CG0LKB19646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 21,246 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.73 LIMITED-SLIP AXLE RATIO
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
250 Amp Alternator
95 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L EcoBoost V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology
GVWR: 9,070 lbs
3670# Maximum Payload
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Reverse Sensing System
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Tires: 235/65R16C 121/119 R AS BSW
Short-Arm Manual-Folding Power Adjusting Mirrors
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Wheels: 16" Silver Steel w/Exposed Lug Nuts
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Illuminated sun visors
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat
Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Keyless Entry Pad
CLOTH
EBONY
Oxford White
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.XL TRIM
.MANUAL AIR CONDITIONER
.CRUISE CONTROL
EBONY, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
DUAL AGM BATTERIES (70 AMP-HR EACH)
Transmission: 10-Spd Automatic w/OD & SelectShift -inc: auxiliary transmission oil cooler
FRONT & REAR VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: wheel well liners
EXTENDED FUEL TANK (31 GAL)
.10-SPEED TRANSMISSION
.235/65R16C BSW ALL-SEASON
9070# GVWR PACKAGE
2WAY DRV/PASS EBONY CLOTH
INTERIOR UP PACKAGE - CARGO
.VINYL F/R FLOOR COVERING
.ILLUMINATED SUN VISORS
3.5L ECOBOOST V6 (GAS)
DUAL BATTERIES (70 AMP-HR)
POWER OUTLET (110V/400W)
RADIO - SYNC3, 4 SCN
.SHORT-ARM PWR MIRRORS
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
CRUISE CONTROL W/ADJUSTABLE SPD LIMITING DEVICE (ASLD) -inc: The ASLD feature is great for city driving; it allows the driver to set an upper speed limit for the vehicle, If the vehicle begins to approach the upper speed limit then audible and visual w...
110V/400W POWER OUTLET -inc: High-power outlets deliver up to 400 watts of power, allowing drivers to easily charge smaller corded tools, battery chargers or mobile devices on-site
EBONY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 2-way manual driver seat w/lumbar, 2-way manual passenger seat and driver and passenger armrest
INTERIOR UPGRADE PACKAGE -inc: full-height LH/RH polypropylene cargo area panels, Front & Rear Vinyl Floor Covering, wheel well liners, Cruise Control w/Adjustable Spd Limiting Device (ASLD), The ASLD feature is great for city driving; it allows the dr...
RADIO: AM/FM STEREO W/SYNC 3 -inc: Bluetooth, dual USB ports, a 4.0" multi-function display and 4 speakers (front), SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and ...
