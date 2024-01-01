2021 Ford Escape

EBONY

Equipment Group 400A

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #2 ORDER

TITANIUM ELITE PACKAGE

AGATE BLACK METALLIC

Transmission: eCVT

.2.5L I-VCT ATK I-4 HYB ENG

.ECVT TRANSMISSION

.PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF

LEATHER-TRIMMED

.FRONT/REAR FLOOR MATS W/LOGO

.19 LUSTER NICKEL ALUM WHL

.WIRELESS CHARGING

LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard when required by province (Ontario, Manitoba, British-Columbia), optional in all other provinces/territories

TITANIUM ELITE PACKAGE -inc: Head-Up Display, Wheels: 19" Luster Nickel-Painted Aluminum, Front & Rear Silver Skid Plates, Front & Rear Floor Mats, embroidered Escape logo, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 5-Bar Gloss Black Grille Upper, chrome surround...