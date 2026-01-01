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2015 Kia Sportage

179,534 KM

Details Features

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Kia Sportage

SX

Watch This Vehicle
14075454

2015 Kia Sportage

SX

Location

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

604-885-5131

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Contact Seller

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
179,534KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPCCA68F7721659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SC0653A
  • Mileage 179,534 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Sunshine Coast GM

Sunshine Coast GM

1633 Field Rd, Sechelt, BC V0N 3A1

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604-885-XXXX

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604-885-5131

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$10,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Sunshine Coast GM

604-885-5131

2015 Kia Sportage