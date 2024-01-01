Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SURVIVOR, RUNS, DRIVES.  ALBERTA REGISTERED.</p>

1964 Chrysler Imperial

93,000 KM

Details Description

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1964 Chrysler Imperial

CROWN

Watch This Vehicle

1964 Chrysler Imperial

CROWN

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

  1. 1711402147
  2. 1711402151
  3. 1711402157
  4. 1711402162
  5. 1711402169
  6. 1711402174
  7. 1711402180
  8. 1711402186
  9. 1711402191
  10. 1711402196
  11. 1711402203
  12. 1711402209
  13. 1711402213
  14. 1711402219
  15. 1711402224
  16. 1711402230
  17. 1711402235
Contact Seller

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # q540
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SURVIVOR, RUNS, DRIVES.  ALBERTA REGISTERED.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Used 2004 GMC Savana Cargo Van for sale in Surrey, BC
2004 GMC Savana Cargo Van 323,000 KM $4,850 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Chevrolet Avalanche 273,000 KM SOLD
Used 2008 Saturn Vue for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Saturn Vue 269,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-543-XXXX

(click to show)

604-543-5551

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

Contact Seller
1964 Chrysler Imperial