1964 Chrysler Imperial
CROWN
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing
93,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # q540
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SURVIVOR, RUNS, DRIVES. ALBERTA REGISTERED.
1964 Chrysler Imperial